

The event is planned by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s Al-Ahsa branch and will run from Jan. 5 to Jan. 15 in Juatha, a historic city known for its stunning landscapes and fertile soil. This year’s festival is marked with floral art portraying King Salman, which spans more than 80 meters.



It features more than 1 million flowers of different colors, including green and white for the ghotra and red, yellow and orange flowers for lips and skin.



The portrait has been beautifully and skillfully crafted and contains plant species such as the Mexican marigold, petunia and basil.



Kamal Alojairy, manager of corporate communication at the ministry’s office in Al-Ahsa, told Arab News that the festival aims to introduce visitors to advanced agriculture techniques, such as drones, as well as basic tips to grow indoor and outdoor plants.



He added that the festival will spread awareness about the importance of environmental sustainability.



“There has been a great turnout so far. The timing of the festival is perfect as it coincided with school vacations. The number of visitors is increasing by the day,” he said.



Alojairy added that there are many sections to see at the festival. “There are various accompanying events, such as government agencies specializing in agriculture, companies from the private sector, in addition to booths allocated for families, too.”



Eng. Abdulmajeed bin Wahab Al-Mulhim, who demonstrated agricultural drone technique at the festival, told Arab News that the devices are now serving a purpose beyond photography, praising their use in irrigation.



The festival also features nine plant species that grow best in the region, including the arawla, clove tree, snapdragon, violet, hoary stock and touch-me-not.



Nature-themed products and services are also on offer, such as large 3D butterflies made of blooming flowers, as well as many workshops for families.