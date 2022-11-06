The conference hosts 11 panel discussions on the challenges facing organ donation and transplant programmes and initiatives

More than 20 inspiring stories of recipients and organ donors will be showcased during the conference

The conference will host an art exhibition that includes more than 70 artistic and literary works

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – The International Conference for Initiatives on Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation, which will be held in Abu Dhabi from November 7 to 9, 2022 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), kicks off tomorrow with the participation and attendance of more than 5,000 specialists and experts across panel discussions, lectures and presentations, which will examine topics including the most prominent challenges that organ donation and transplantation institutions and programs face around the world.

The conference will witness the participation of several distinguished speakers from more than 20 countries, including Spain, the United Kingdom, Denmark, India, Italy, the United States, Canada, Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt, Syria, Greece, South Africa, Brazil, Pakistan, Jordan, Turkey, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

Speakers in 11 panel discussions will examine topics such as the challenges that organ donation and transplantation face, chronic kidney failure and transplantation, innovative solutions on the reciprocal transfer of kidneys, parameters of brain death determination, relationship between organ transplantation and personalised medicine, the importance of follow-ups with transplant recipients, the importance of spreading awareness and building capabilities in organ donation and transplant domain as well as the experiences and challenges in corneal transplant. The conference will enable networking among stakeholders looking to collaborate on organ storage and donation. The conference will shed light on the importance of international collaboration in bridging the gap between organ availability and the need for transplantation, raising community awareness on organ donation and transplant and prevention of organ failure diseases, knowledge sharing on institutional experiences in the field, and the role of health insurance and charitable institutions in supporting organ donation and transplant.

The conference will include an exhibition displaying more than 70 works of art and literature highlighting organ donation and its history, both locally and globally. It will feature creative arts, drawings, inspiring stories by children who have received transplants, in addition to works by professional and local community participants, some of which have won international awards.

The conference will highlight more than 20 inspiring stories of organ recipients, donors and families of post-mortem donors, in recognition of their sacrifices and contributions to saving lives and maintaining the health and safety of the community.

Dr. Ali Al Obaidli, Chairman of UAE National Transplant Committee said: "We look forward to a series of fruitful discussions and meaningful partnerships within the activities of the International Conference for Initiatives on Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation, which brings together a group of speakers from around the world to discuss the most prominent challenges facing organ donation and transplantation, and to find effective solutions that contribute to achieving the objectives of donation and transplantation programs around the world. By hosting the conference, we aim to provide a platform that enables experts, specialists and decision-makers to exchange knowledge and experiences in the field and discuss future ways of cooperation to enhance the quality of life of communities in the region and globally."

Al Obaidli added: “Organ shortage around the world is one of the prominent current challenges, which calls for raising social awareness on the importance of organ donation programs, and for people to register as donors as well as the need to adopt a heathy lifestyle that prevents organ failure. The success of donation and transplant programs depends primarily on social contributions, which give individuals the opportunity to save many lives offering a new hope in life."

The conference is organised by the National Organ Donation and Transplant Committee, represented by the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Dubai Health Authority, health facilities specialised in organ transplantation and several other local and federal stakeholders. The conference is supported by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi as the destination partner, Abu Dhabi Media Company as a media partner and Etihad Airways as the travel partner for the conference, In addition to several healthcare facilities in the Emirate, including Pure Health, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company "Seha" and Seha Kidney Care and Pure Lab. In addition to Community Support Partners include Emirates Red Crescent, the Authority of Social Contribution ‘Ma’an’, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Abu Dhabi Police, Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The National Programme for Donation and Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissue, ‘Hayat’ is a UAE national programme that promotes the donation and transplantation of human organs and tissues in line with the highest international standards and practices. Hayat programme works in collaboration with several strategic partners locally and globally to save lives, further improve the health and safety of the community and enhance the quality of life. The programme is a collaboration between multiple federal and local authorities, including the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Dubai Health Authority, Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA), Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, in addition to other public and private healthcare entities.

The programme invites community members to learn about the importance of organ donation and register on the official website to become a donor post-mortem, through the website: https://mohap.gov.ae/ar/services/social/organ-donation.

To register for the conference and to learn more information, please visit the website: www.Intlconf4od.ae

