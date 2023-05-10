Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Commemorating the 73rd ‘Europe Day’, the European Union Delegation to the United Arab Emirates hosted a diplomatic reception on May 9th in Abu Dhabi to celebrate the occasion with UAE partners, government officials, key figures and members of the diplomatic community and international organisations.

Held at the Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel, the event was attended by Her Excellency Ayesha Bin Suwaidan, Director of European Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, His Excellency Andrea Matteo Fontana, EU Ambassador to the UAE, and Ambassadors of EU member states and other countries.

Every year on May 9, the European Union marks the occasion of ‘Europe Day’, as a day to celebrate the values of peace and unity, and to commemorate the historic 1950 Shuman Declaration, which paved the way for the creation of the European Union we know today.

His Excellency Andrea Matteo Fontana, EU Ambassador to the UAE commended on the longstanding relations and exchanges between the EU and UAE:

“When the late Sheikh Zayed, the Founding Father of the UAE, visited Europe in the 1950s, the European Union as we know it today did not even exist. But, the idea of bringing nations and people together - instead of waging senseless wars - and laying the foundations for common progress and development, resonated strongly with him. It was this same aspiration that led the rulers of the Emirates to create the successful federation in 1971 known today as the United Arab Emirates. The EU now shares many values with the UAE, including unity in diversity, tolerance and respect, the quest for peace, stability and prosperity, and a moral responsibility to help countries in need.”

Ambassador Fontana highlighted the European Union’s crucial role in tackling pressing global challenges with international partners and reiterated its constant engagement and full commitment to alleviate the suffering of those impacted by conflict and crises, wherever they may be, acknowledging the challenges and implications of global crises including Russia's aggression against Ukraine and the ongoing crisis in Sudan: “Our track record in supporting development, forging partnerships, providing capacity building and humanitarian assistance is uncontested. We are proud to be one of the world's leading donors of development and humanitarian aid. The EU strenuously advocates for the rule of law, democracy and human rights, which speaks to our unwavering commitment for a better future.”

The event was attended by over 250 guests who enjoyed a remarkable musical programme presented by “Gadrew Way”, a world class string quartet from the Czech Republic, which has performed at many festivals and concert venues, including Expo 2020 Dubai.

The quartet kicked off the celebration with a unique interpretation of the EU and UAE anthems. They also played classical compositions by European composers, including “Vltava” by Czech composer Bedřich Smetana, followed by “Canon” by German composer Johann Pachelbel, and ending with “Carmen” by French composer Georges Bizet.

Europe Day is celebrated in Europe by all EU institutions and EU Member States as well as globally by over 140 EU Delegations around the world.