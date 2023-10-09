Strengthening Global Ties and Navigating Artificial Intelligence's Role in the ‘Phygital’ Era

Riyadh: Following the success of the inaugural DCO DiplomaticConnect, the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) launched the second DiplomaticConnect event. The gathering took place at the Embassy of Oman in Riyadh, bringing together diplomats, government officials, private sector leaders, and technology experts to explore the transformative potential of digital innovation in diplomatic practices and international relations.

The gathering welcomed 24 prominent guests, showcasing the recognition, within the diplomatic ecosystem, of the power of digital innovation, new technological advancements, and data-driven insights to enhance diplomatic decision-making and forge stronger international relationships. Renowned Deep Tech Diplomacy and Tech Advocate Professor Dr. Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes delivered the keynote speech titled “Advancing Global Diplomacy: Navigating AI's Role and Challenges in the ‘Phygital’ Era”. Her presentation delved deep into Digital Diplomacy and Artificial Intelligence, illustrating pathways for enhancing global diplomatic efforts through innovative technological integration.

In his welcome remark, His Highness Sayyid Faisal bin Turki bin Mahmoud Al Said, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said: "Hosting this prestigious event at the embassy of Oman symbolizes our unwavering commitment to nurturing diplomatic relations and endorsing digital advancements for global betterment. We look forward to the valuable insights and the collaborative initiatives that this gathering will undoubtedly advance."

Emphasizing the importance of the event, the DCO Secretary-General Deemah AlYahya said: "Digital transformation has disrupted our lives in ways we could never have imagined. AI, Cloud, Quantum, Metaverse, Blockchain – all have a real-world impact on both public and private sector and the civil society. The diplomatic ecosystem undoubtedly finds itself in a state of flux as the very nature of diplomatic relations and how countries communicate with each other change, thanks to rapid digital transformation. Digital doesn’t know or recognize borders.

The Digital Cooperation Organization initiated DiplomaticConnect as a series of events to address this gap and give the diplomatic ecosystem a firm footing in this new digital era. We do this by empowering the community with the right digital tools and technological knowledge they need to support diplomatic efforts and international relations.

In our increasingly interconnected world, fostering digital diplomacy is of utmost importance. This, we believe, is key to addressing global challenges and for promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth."

The DCO DiplomaticConnect brings together ministers, ambassadors, diplomats, thought leaders, and other stakeholders to engage in thought-provoking conversations about digital diplomacy, aiming to underscore its importance in international relations. It also aspires to explore inventive approaches to diplomacy, leveraging the latest technological advances, digital tools, and data-driven insights to bolster diplomatic efforts.

Speaking about the potential impact of the event, Professor Dr. Ingrid Vasiliu-Feltes said: "The second DCO DiplomaticConnect is a pivotal juncture to explore and understand the intricate correlation of Artificial Intelligence with ‘Global Diplomacy’. It is an opportunity to navigate the challenges and amplify the role of AI, ensuring robust, resilient, and innovative diplomatic engagements in the contemporary world."

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, H.E. Ahmed Farooq, welcomed hosting the upcoming third DCO DiplomaticConnect at Pakistan’s Embassy in Riyadh.

Through the DCO DiplomaticConnect, the DCO affirms its commitment to bridge the digital and diplomatic worlds, facilitating comprehensive discussions, collaborations, and the sharing of indispensable knowledge and experiences. The event stands as a beacon of the DCO’s relentless pursuit in advancing digital diplomacy through knowledge sharing, leveraging digital innovation, and fostering digital inclusivity to accelerate the growth of a sustainable and inclusive digital economy, mirroring the success and momentum established in the inaugural event.

About the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)

The Digital Cooperation Organization is the world's first standalone international intergovernmental organization focusing on the acceleration of the growth of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy. It is a global multilateral organization founded in November 2020 that aims to enable digital prosperity for all by accelerating the inclusive growth of the digital economy.

The DCO brings together the Ministries of Communications and Information Technology of its Member States, and is focused on empowering youth, women, and entrepreneurs, leveraging the accelerative power of the digital economy, and leapfrogging with innovation to drive economic growth and increase social prosperity.

Through cooperation and dialogue, we drive the facilitation of mutually advantageous cross-border legislation. The DCO seeks to establish within its Member States the optimal infrastructure and policies for the rapid creation of inclusive and equitable digital economies within which all people, businesses, and societies can innovate and thrive. The DCO’s vision is to work towards a world in which every nation, business and person has a fair opportunity to prosper in the digital economy.

In pursuit of the Member States’ common interests, the DCO works collaboratively with governments, the private sector, international organizations, NGOs and civil society to enable more inclusive digital transformation and the growth of digital industries.

The DCO’s key initiatives include programs to enhance cross-border data flows, promote market expansion for SMEs, empower digital entrepreneurs and advance digital inclusion among women and the youth, and other underrepresented populations.

