Abu Dhabi: The Authority of Social Contribution - Ma’an participates in activating a volunteering event in Abu Dhabi with one of its Community Engagement Volunteering Programme (CEVP) operators from the ‘We Volunteer” initiative, Haraka to encourage the emirate’s residents to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle.

The event was attended by His Excellency Dr. Mughir Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD), His Excellency Qasim Al Hashimi, Executive Director of Beneficiaries Affairs at The Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, Bushra Abdullah Al Mulla, Director General of Family Care Authority, His Excellency Abdullah Ismail Al Kamali, Executive Director of the People of Determination Sector at Zayed Higher Organization, Ali Saleh Al Yafei, Chairman of Solutions Plus, Omaima Al Wedami, Acting CEO at Solutions Plus, and Muna Juma Al Bahar, Advisor at the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD).

Active Parks by Haraka is a DCD initiative developed in partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the municipalities of Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain city, and Al Dhafrah Region, and Community Management Department - Al Dhafrah Region Affairs, designed to encourage community members across Abu Dhabi to utilise public parks and green spaces to pursue an active, outdoor lifestyle.​The one-year programme was launched in September 2023 and have successfully hosted a total of 3,840 participants, with 164 volunteer across 498 sessions conducted to date.

Active parks is one of the programmes that received a Community Volunteering Program Grants (CVPG), part of Ma’an Grants Programme which aims to supports Social Enterprises and not-for-profits to ultimately create collaborative communities and a culture of contribution in Abu Dhabi.

As part of Ma’an’s ongoing efforts to support initiatives aimed at developing projects which address various social priorities, such us encouraging physical activities and a developing a healthier lifestyle amongst residents of Abu Dhabi to deliver long-lasting impact and benefit individuals from the community.

About Ma’an

Founded in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an, generates genuine social impact by enabling the growth of a thriving Third Sector, including social enterprises, and voluntary groups – and creating collaboration with public and private organisations to drive social innovation.

Ma’an brings together the Government, private sector and civil society with the objective of supporting innovative solutions and contributing to the development of strong, active, collaborative and inclusive communities.

As the Government of Abu Dhabi’s official channel to receive contributions for social priorities, the Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an ensures fundraising is distributed to causes across the entire Abu Dhabi community in sectors including health, education, environment, the social sector and infrastructure.

Ma’an provides resources and support to seed and grow community-based organisations, raise and allocate funds towards community-based groups and social initiatives, and promote community engagement and a culture of volunteering.