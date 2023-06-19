Riffa, Bahrain – Under the Patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the American University of Bahrain (AUBH) has announced that the graduation ceremony for its first cohort will take place on Monday, June 19.

AUBH’s President, Dr. Bradley J. Cook, emphasized the University's interest in producing graduates equipped with the necessary skills required by the labor market, as well as local, regional and international developments capable of lifelong learning, and adept at communicating, highlighting that the outputs of the University's programs match those sought by Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030.

Dr. Cook stated that the American University of Bahrain has made major strides over the past year, demonstrating its commitment to moving forward on the path of continuous development through integrating advanced methods of education through an American model of education, increasing the quality of education, and developing academic programs in line with regional, national, and international developments.

"In recent years, we have achieved a number of remarkable achievements, including U.S. accreditation, making us one of the few universities in the Gulf and Middle East region to receive such recognition. Furthermore, our academic partnership with California State University, Northridge (CSUN) allows our students to study in Bahrain and graduate in the U.S.", he added.

AUBH's Provost, Dr. Jeff Zabudsky, said the first cohort's graduation demonstrates the University's commitment to quality education. He highlighted the University's academic developments, especially the adoption of new academic programs, as part of the plan to enhance the University's educational programs in line with directives from the Higher Education Council and Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030.

“The University is keen to assist its graduates with job preparation by providing them with the necessary skills and knowledge through direct interaction with industry professionals through mutual visits and internships”, he said.

The recently achieved U.S. accreditation gives the University a highly competitive advantage within the labor market by offering graduates with a wide range of critical skills and abilities required to thrive in today’s fast-paced environment.