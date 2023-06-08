Amman, Jordan: - The Abdali, the premier district in Amman, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Les Createurs Libanais for an extraordinary event that will captivate visitors like never before. Breaking new ground, this year's Les Createurs Libanais exhibition will showcase a remarkable outdoor summer exhibition concept, and The Abdali will serve as the prestigious venue for this four-day extravaganza, from June 9 to 12.

Under the esteemed patronage of HRH Princess Ghida Talal, the opening of the exhibition promises to be an illustrious affair, where Lebanese and Jordanian talents will converge to showcase their exceptional creations. With an unparalleled selection of over 45 vendors specializing in summer wear, home accessories, fashion accessories, jewelry, and much more, attendees will be treated to an unforgettable shopping experience that celebrates the best of Lebanese and Jordanian craftsmanship.

The Abdali has always been at the forefront of providing its guests with unparalleled leisure and activities, and this partnership with Les Createurs Libanais reinforces its commitment to creating exceptional moments. By teaming up with this renowned entity, The Abdali aims to offer a unique fusion of cultural exchange, creativity, and entertainment that will leave a lasting impression on all who attend.

"Les Createurs Libanais is synonymous with excellence and creativity, and we are honored to collaborate with them for this groundbreaking outdoor summer exhibition," said The Abdali Group Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Amer Ahmad Tarawneh. "By hosting this event in our vibrant business district, we aim to provide a platform for talented artists, designers, and vendors to showcase their work and connect with a diverse audience. The Abdali is excited to be part of this celebration of art, culture, and innovation."

The outdoor summer exhibition at The Abdali will create a welcoming ambiance that perfectly complements the seasonal spirit. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore a wide array of stunning creations while enjoying the beautiful outdoor setting. With its carefully curated selection of vendors and their distinctive products, Les Createurs Libanais promises an unforgettable experience that will cater to the diverse tastes and preferences of attendees.

This partnership between The Abdali and Les Createurs Libanais is a testament to their shared vision of fostering creativity and cultural exchange. By bringing together top-notch talents and offering a delightful shopping experience, this event will undoubtedly be a highlight of the summer calendar.

-Ends-