Tetra Pak Spent 30 Million Euros in establishing recycling infrastructures around the world

Dubai: More than 800 million people across the world go to bed hungry, but still, more than third of food grown and produced is lost or wasted. The statement was part of the keynote address by Adolfo Orive, Global President and CEO of the company at Foodtech Summit, part of Gulfood Manufacturing 2023.

In his presentation on ‘How can we feed the world, without starving the planet’, Orive focused on ways in which the food industry can work together to tackle the world’s insecure and unsustainable food systems. In his address, he explored the essential role of collaboration in addressing global sustainability challenges within the food industry, emphasizing that feeding more people while preserving the environment and developing sustainable food systems is intrinsically linked to responsible sourcing, production practices, and packaging.

"Our mission is to provide innovative solutions that help the food industry feed more people while preserving our environment. With Global food systems account for more than a third of global greenhouse gas emissions, this requires collaboration, sustainable practices, and responsible packaging. Tetra Pak remains committed to leading the way in creating a better and more sustainable future, and to always protect what’s good: food, people and the planet”, said Orive.

During his keynote speech, Orive also stressed the importance of innovative solutions that allow the provision of nutrition to a growing world population, without compromising the planet. This comprehensive approach encompasses the entire food value chain, from sourcing and manufacturing to minimizing product waste and embracing circularity.

“Last year, we have invested 30 million Euros in establishing carton packaging recycling infrastructures around the world. And in the UAE, we have signed an MOU with United Paper Mills, one of the region’s biggest recyclers, to give new lives to our carton packages after being consumed”, he added.

Under the theme Unlocking Innovation, Tetra Pak is participating in Gulfood Manufacturing 2023 with a strong emphasis on reducing the environmental impact of this essential industry.

Visitors to the event are invited to Tetra Pak’s unique stand, created with elements made from recycled Tetra Pak cartons. This stand offers a journey through the company’s innovations, beginning with a focus on sustainability.

