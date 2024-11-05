United Arab Emirates: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), in collaboration with Open signal and Advatek, and with the participation of UAE’s telecom service providers and Deloitte, organized a workshop entitled "Improving the Quality of Experience through Digital Transformation in the Telecommunications Sector".

The workshop aimed to highlight the importance of customer QoE in light of the ongoing digital transformations, bringing together industry leaders and experts to discuss strategies and modern technologies that can be used to enhance this quality.

The workshop featured several main themes, where OpenSignal provided an introduction to its organizational programs and how to use QoE data to support decision-makers in improving the level of services, while e& (etisalat and ) reviewed ways to use data analysis of telecom services to promote customer happiness and satisfaction. For its part, Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company PJSC (“du”) discussed a customer experience study on its network, focusing on strategies to improve user experience through performance analysis. Advatek also demonstrated how to transform QoE using data intelligence and advanced tech/high-tech solutions to improve customer experience. Deloitte has also participated in a discussion on improving customer experience through network monitoring and increased performance efficiency, with an emphasis on innovations enhancing telecommunications infrastructure efficiency.

This workshop was in UAE's ongoing efforts to promote innovation in the telecom sector and improve the quality of services delivered to customers. It also aimed to provide a platform to connect and share ideas among stakeholders in the industry.

Eng. Saif Bin Ghelaita, Director, Technology Development Affairs Department at TDRA stated, "This workshop comes as part of our ongoing commitment to enhance the quality of experience for users in the UAE and support digital transformation in telecom. We believe in the relevance of advanced data and analytics in improving the level of services provided to customers, and we always strive to cooperate with our partners in this regard, along with UAE’s telecom service providers, to realize our vision of delivering an advanced infrastructure and top quality communication services. The discussions and studies presented today represent an important step towards driving innovation and ensuring a better user experience, in line with the UAE's trends towards digital leadership.”

Dr. Jamal Al Khallab, Founder and CEO of Advatek, expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by TDRA in enhancing the digital infrastructure, saying "At Advatek, we are committed to developing innovative technology solutions that enhance the quality of customer and business experience. For more than 18 years, we have employed our strategic partnership with TDRA to advance QoE-enhancing initiatives through digital transformation in telecom to make the UAE a global leader in digital transformation.”

For his part, Kuljeet Randhawa, Regional VP for MEA & India at Opensignal, said "We recognise that the unique QoE vision forms the basis for ensuring consumer satisfaction and fostering the continued development of telecom services. He expressed his pride in collaborating with TDRA as a leading regulator in the region, dedicated to offering a superior consumer experience and playing a pivotal role in driving technological progress and facilitating digital transformation in the country. He added: "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to provide quality communication services and promote digital innovation, empowering customers and businesses and supporting more intelligent decision-making for the telecom industry's future.”

At the end of the workshop, TDRA welcomed all those interested in participating in fruitful discussions and ideas geared towards improving the Quality of Customer Experience (QoCE) or Customer Experience Quality (CXQ) and promoting digital transformation in the telecommunications sector.

About TDRA:

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) is tasked with supervising the telecommunications and digital government sectors in the UAE according to the Telecom Law issued by Decree-Law No. (3) of 2003 (as amended) and Decree No. (23) issued on September 27, 2020, Amending Some Provisions of Decree-Law No. (3) of 2003 on the Regulation of the Telecommunications Sector, and adding “Digital Government” to the functions and name of the Authority. TDRA’s regulatory role is to ensure the delivery of premium telecom services, develop the industry, look after the interests of parties, implement relevant policy and regulatory frameworks, develop human resources, and promote R&D, thereby ensuring the UAE a leading regional and global standing in the sector. In the area of enabling digital transformation, TDRA is responsible for overseeing the UAE federal Digital Government (DGOV) under Law No. (3) of 2011. Since then, TDRA has been responsible for digital transformation at the national level through two strategic objectives: promoting a smart lifestyle, and leadership in the digital infrastructure of UAE.