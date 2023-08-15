UAE: The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) hosted the National Team's Fourth Preparatory Meeting for the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-23) at TDRA’s office in Dubai, with the presence of the team members from government entities and UAE licensees. The meeting discussed the latest developments on the conference agenda and the unified positions concerning these developments. The conference will be held in Dubai from November 20 to December 15 of this year.

The meeting reviewed the preparation processes and organizational measures for WRC-23. It also discussed and followed up on developments in the action plan through which all agenda items and topics expected to be discussed during the upcoming conference were discussed, in addition to setting a clear perceptions of the coordination mechanism during the upcoming Gulf and Arab meetings.

H.E. Eng. Mohammed Al Ramsi, TDRA Deputy Director General for the Telecommunication Sector, said: “Coordination and team spirit have been the keys to our success in international events. Today, we are preparing for one of the most important international conferences in the telecom sector, and we are preparing topics for discussion that serve the goals of the UAE, foremost of which is "We the UAE 2031" Vision and UAE Centennial Plan 2071.”

Al Ramsi added: “Through the intensive work we are doing at the national team level, we seek to adopt elaborate plans that ensure the smooth running and success of the conference, in a way that meets the aspirations of the International Telecommunication Union regarding the results of this year's edition. At the same time, we continue to coordinate with our partners regionally and globally to ensure reaching the best results in the conference.”

The meeting discussed a set of proposals to be submitted to the conference agenda with the aim of developing the International Radio Regulations to achieve optimal use of the frequency spectrum at the global level. The meeting also examined the possibility of establishing new partnerships on the sidelines of the conference, with the aim of enhancing the efficiency of the telecom sector performance in the UAE, as well as opportunities to sign MoUs that serve future projects and innovation initiatives adopted by the UAE Government, to drive the digital transformation process the UAE, especially with regard to enhancing future smart city infrastructure, boosting the digital economy, and harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence applications, which hold significant prominence in today's world.

Terms:

The International Telecommunication Union (ITU): is the United Nations agency specialized in the field of Information and Communication Technology (ICT). The ITU is committed to connecting all people around the world, wherever they are and whatever means are available to them.

Radio communications: It is the technology of transmitting signals and communicating using radio waves, and radio waves are electromagnetic waves that are produced through an electronic device called a transmitter connected to an antenna that emits the waves, and they are received by another antenna connected to a wireless receiver.

Frequency Spectrum: The frequency spectrum refers to the invisible radio frequencies that radio signals travel through, and these signals are what enable calls to be made through communication devices.

