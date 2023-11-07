The UAE's most prestigious Emiratisation program and career fair, this year’s edition of Tawdheef x Zaheb features a host of immersive events designed to boost attendees’ professional capabilities and soft skills, apart from offering jobs, inspiration, and unparalleled networking opportunities

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, will unveil the 2023 edition of Tawdheef x Zaheb, the leading annual Emiratisation event in the UAE.

This year marks the 17th edition of the event, which Emirati nationals can attend for free, and will be open till November 15, 2023. Over the years, Tawdheef x Zaheb has emerged as the UAE’s premier platform for Emiratisation, and the most sought-after event for young Emirati students, fresh graduates, and mid-career professionals looking to firm up job prospects and upgrade their careers.

Fadi Harb, Event Manager of Informa Middle East, the organiser of Tawdheef x Zaheb, elaborated on the various ways in which visitors can benefit from the event, "We are excited to announce that at Tawdheef x Zaheb 2023, attendees can explore the many job openings offered by the leading companies present at the event. This will be their chance to directly connect and network with HR executives, recruitment specialists, business leaders, and government officials so they can gain insights into the current job market, career opportunities, and advice on how to secure their dream jobs."

Aside from having the chance to apply directly for available job openings, Fadi Harb also shared that visitors can look forward to a series of seminars and workshops that will focus on developing professional skills and provide them with information on emerging job trends. These workshops are designed to empower Emirati youth and equip them with the necessary tools to achieve career success.

"The event provides a unique platform for Emiratis to not only discover their dream job but also receive valuable career guidance and mentorship from industry experts. Moreover, the learnings and opportunities that Emirati career aspirants and students are exposed to at Tawdheef x Zaheb cannot be found anywhere else, whether online or offline, and certainly not in such an accessible and immersive manner as offered here," Harb added.

The lineup of key sessions scheduled for The Empowerment Stage, the central venue at Tawdheef x Zaheb, was curated to motivate and inspire young Emirati professionals to take charge of their career paths. These range from sessions by Rabdan Academy on Emiratisation success stories as well as on Government programs that support the career development of UAE Nationals in the areas of safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management. Over multiple sessions, Dr Georgia Daleure will address the challenges for Emiratis looking to be part of the private sector in the UAE. Mona Alhebsi will enlighten the audience on the need for personal branding for career success. Alia Al Yousef will recount her journey as a graduate trainee at Etisalat by e&, while Dr. Deena El Sori will conduct a session on mental health and stress management. Other sessions will focus on developing practical skills like CV writing and the effective use of Artificial Intelligence in job searches.

Tawdheef x Zaheb has steadily drawn interest from some of the leading organisations, both governmental and corporate, in the UAE and worldwide. Some of the world-class companies present this year include the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Central Bank of the UAE, HQ Armed Forces, Abu Dhabi Police, Al Ain University, Etisalat, the UAE Ministry of Interior, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Nestle, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), Schlumberger, PepsiCo, Siemens Energy, and Schneider Electric, among others.

The rising number of Emirati youth attending Tawdheef x Zaheb, along with increasingparticipation from highly respected employers from both the UAE and abroad, clearly indicate that the UAE government's enhanced Emiratisation policy has started yielding significant benefits.

With the youth comprising almost one-third of the nation's population, Tawdheef x Zaheb guarantees that the brightest young talent in the country discovers opportunities that align with their aspirations and abilities. This initiative paves the way for a new era of prosperity and harmony, in line with the visionary goals of the UAE government for the nation.

About Tawdheef x Zaheb

In line with the UAE's Vision 2021, Tawdheef x Zaheb is committed to supporting the career development of Emiratis and boosting their numbers in the workforce. We encourage public and private companies in the UAE to take advantage of the resources available at Tawdheef x Zaheb to further develop their Emiratisation plans.

Read more about Tawdheef x Zaheb at: https://informaconnect.com/tawdheef/