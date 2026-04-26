The Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition (DJWE) 2026, organised by Qatar Tourism, and brought by Visit Qatar, will take place from September 28 to October 3 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC).

This year’s edition will bring together an exceptional line-up of leading local and international brands, further cementing its position as one of the region’s premier luxury exhibitions.

As a flagship event on Qatar’s annual calendar, DJWE represents a defining moment for the global jewellery and watch industry, convening leading maisons, designers, and discerning audiences from around the world. The exhibition serves as a distinguished platform for connection, collaboration, and knowledge exchange, while offering visitors exclusive access to exceptional creations and the opportunity to engage directly with master jewellers and watchmakers, experiencing first-hand the artistry, heritage, and creative excellence that shape their craft.

For media-related inquiries, please contact Visit Qatar’s Press Office on: pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Visit Qatar

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism. Visit Qatar’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar’s calendar, becoming the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is rooted in Service Excellence and boosting the entire tourism value chain and increasing local and international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar’s network of international offices in priority markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.com