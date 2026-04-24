ADIO will deliver cluster-focused showcases highlighting the UAE's priority sectors and investment opportunities for local and global investors

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Make it in the Emirates 2026, the UAE's national platform for industrial growth and transformation, has announced Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) as the co-host of its fifth and largest edition, taking place from 4 to 7 May at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Hosted by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT) and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in association with the UAE Ministry of Culture, ADIO, and ADNOC, the 2026 edition will convene local industrial champions, global investors, policymakers, and government stakeholders to accelerate the UAE’s industrial growth and foster strategic, cross-sector partnerships.

As the government entity responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s economic growth and transformation, ADIO plays a key role in advancing the UAE’s industrial ambitions, translating national strategies into action through impactful partnerships, showcases, and strategic collaborations.

At this year’s event, ADIO will host a series of live memorandum of understanding (MoU) signings and partnership announcements across the automotive, energy, and finance sectors, highlighting the UAE’s capacity to attract and grow industrial partnerships across key sectors.

Additionally, ADIO's leadership and strategic partners will participate in high-level discussion sessions to address the key opportunities and emerging challenges shaping the UAE's industrial ecosystem.

The sessions will explore the future of industry in the UAE through real-world success stories, highlight the need for scaling industrial technology adoption, and map out localisation pathways, offering manufacturers practical frameworks for localising critical industries in the UAE.

ADIO’s participation will also feature a range of activities designed to showcase the UAE’s industrial resilience and the growth opportunities available to investors and entrepreneurs.

These include cluster-focused showcases spotlighting the UAE's priority sectors and highlighting investment opportunities for both local and global investors, as well as interactive digital walkthroughs to present Abu Dhabi’s comprehensive suite of industrial support programmes and enablement platforms, including incentives, infrastructure, and institutional support.

Additionally, ADIO will host a centralised engagement hub designed to facilitate targeted meetings between investors, partners, and international delegations exploring investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi.

ADIO’s participation reinforces the UAE’s position as a globally competitive industrial and investment hub, offering investors and partners a clear pathway from opportunity to industrial execution.

For more information about Make it in the Emirates, visit www.miite.ae.

About Make it in the Emirates:

Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) is the UAE's annual national platform for driving industrial growth. Now in its fifth edition, MIITE convenes policymakers, industry leaders, global investors, entrepreneurs, and innovators to forge strategic partnerships, mobilise investment, and accelerate the adoption of advanced manufacturing and AI across priority sectors.

Since its inception, the platform has facilitated procurement and offtake agreements worth billions of dirhams. MIITE has driven AED 473Bn+ into the national economy through the In-Country Value (ICV) programme, while expanding access to international markets through the UAE’s Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPAs).

Hosted by MoIAT and organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, in strategic partnership with the UAE Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC, MIITE supports the UAE's broader ambitions for economic diversification and industrial competitiveness under the “We the UAE 2031” and “UAE Centennial 2071” national visions.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: media@moiat.gov.ae

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT)

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) of the United Arab Emirates shapes industrial policies, advances technology transformation, enhances the competitiveness of the national industrial sector, and develops the UAE’s quality infrastructure. These efforts support the growth of a sustainable and advanced industrial economy, recognising industry as a cornerstone of the national economy and security, contributing to stability, continuity, and resilience in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

Established in July 2020, the Ministry was created to empower the national industrial sector and accelerate industrial transformation across the UAE. MoIAT builds strategic partnerships and leads national initiatives that support the growth of future industries, strengthen economic resilience, and attract industrial investment.

The Ministry works to advance the objectives of the National Industry and Advanced Technology Strategy, strengthen supply chain resilience, support technology transformation and expand access to global markets. It focuses on accelerating the adoption of Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies across priority sectors, including food security, healthcare, defence, space, aerospace and digital economy.

MoIAT also enhances national In-Country Value (ICV), supports entrepreneurship, and empowers Emirati talent, contributing to the competitiveness of UAE-manufactured products in both local and international markets.

Through initiatives such as Make it in the Emirates, the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, and the Technology Transformation Program (TTP), MoIAT connects manufacturers, investors, startups, and entrepreneurs to offtake opportunities, financing solutions, and strategic partnerships that enable business growth, advance industrial self-sufficiency, and deliver tangible economic and social impact.

For more information, visit www.moiat.gov.ae

For media enquiries, please contact: MEDIA@moiat.gov.ae

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). We are at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. Our primary business sectors include real estate, hospitality, asset management, investments, events, and tourism. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations and stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s economy.

ADNEC Group’s diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world’s most iconic events across strategic industry sectors, including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group’s Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences, which provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023, which provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group’s tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group’s diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate’s creative economy.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.

For media enquiries, please contact: ADNEC@Apcoworldwide.com

About the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO)

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) is the government vehicle responsible for accelerating Abu Dhabi’s growth and enabling the emirate’s economic transformation. Through comprehensive support services, ADIO enables both local and foreign investors to shape industries of the future set to transform liveability, technology, resources, and value-added services. Initiatives focused on regional tourism and retail development, as well as public-private partnerships, ensure that community well-being is at the centre of Abu Dhabi’s economic transformation. With a robust network of investors, strong collaboration with key stakeholders, and a global presence, ADIO is committed to empowering those who invest with Abu Dhabi to make a lasting global impact. For more information, visit: https://www.investinabudhabi.gov.ae.

For more information, please contact: ADIO@edelman.com,