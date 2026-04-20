MUSCAT: In a rapidly evolving world, young people’s sense of stability is no longer shaped solely by social or educational factors; it is increasingly tied to the availability of meaningful economic opportunities that enable them to build a clear and sustainable future.

The expansion of job prospects, the strengthening of entrepreneurship ecosystems, and the presence of effective government support all play a decisive role in boosting youth confidence — ultimately influencing their engagement in society and contribution to national development.

Across various contexts, evidence shows that young people who secure employment or successfully launch their own ventures tend to be more optimistic and resilient. Employment is not merely a source of income; it provides a sense of purpose, belonging and personal achievement. Conversely, limited opportunities or unclear career pathways often lead to uncertainty, discouragement and, in some cases, reduced civic participation.

Salim al Hatroushi, a young professional working in the private sector, said, “After graduation, I struggled to find a suitable job, but once I secured my current position, I began to see a clear direction for my future. Today, I am focused on developing my skills and even considering starting my own business. Opportunities truly change your outlook on life.”

Entrepreneurship, meanwhile, has emerged as a powerful driver of youth empowerment, particularly in economies undergoing diversification. By enabling young people to establish small and medium enterprises, entrepreneurship offers greater autonomy and reduces reliance on traditional employment pathways.

Zainab Mohammed , a young entrepreneur who transformed a home-based initiative into a growing local brand, said, "What started as a simple idea gradually evolved into a real business, thanks to the financial and training support I received. Today, I feel more confident about my future and am even planning to hire other young people. Entrepreneurship has given me a strong sense of independence.”

Government policies remain a critical pillar in this equation. Clear, consistent, and forward-looking strategies help build trust between youth and institutions. When young individuals perceive a well- integrated system that supports them — from education and training to employment and funding — they are more likely to take initiative and actively contribute to society.

Abdullah al Harrasi, an economic development specialist, stated, “Youth confidence in the future is directly linked to the clarity and stability of economic policies. When young people see long-term plans that generate real employment opportunities and encourage innovation, they become more willing to invest in themselves and contribute to their communities.”

He added that gaps between policy vision and implementation can create a disconnect between youth aspirations and reality, negatively affecting overall stability and satisfaction. Economic opportunities also foster a stronger sense of belonging. Young individuals who find their place within the labour market or business sector are more likely to view themselves as active contributors rather than passive recipients.

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