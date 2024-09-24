KUWAIT CITY: The Egyptian Ambassador to Kuwait Osama Shaltout says, “An agreement has been reached with the Kuwaiti side to study the recruitment of workers. This will take place after Kuwait completes its assessment of the labor market and demographic structure, which is expected to be finalized soon. Following this, opportunities for workers will be expanded, leading to greater cooperation in new and modern fields”.

During a press conference, the ambassador was asked questions regarding the recent meeting between the Kuwaiti delegation and the Egyptian Minister of Labor. He responded by saying, “We have agreed on implementing a work platform for recruiting Egyptian workers to Kuwait. This platform has an electronic interface with several Arab and Gulf countries. It contains comprehensive data about the Egyptian applicants. This platform is safe, and it provides all necessary information about Egyptian workers who are seeking employment abroad, including their qualifications and work experience. It allows potential employers (sponsors) to conduct personal interviews with candidates to assess them directly.”

Ambassador revealed that a meeting will be held on Wednesday for the Kuwaiti-Egyptian Cooperation Council to discuss all developments related to investment in Egypt, adding that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi assured the Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya of efforts to “resolve all obstacles facing Kuwaiti investments”. The Egyptian ambassador revealed that “Egypt offers multiple visa options ranging from three to five years, and the investment law provides holders with long-term residency in Egypt.” Regarding the visa process for stateless (Bedoun) individuals entering Egypt, especially following the decision to withdraw passports, Ambassador Shaltout indicated that Egypt exempts students holding Article 17 passports and patients seeking treatment in Egypt from the visa requirement, in coordination with the Kuwaiti authorities and following relevant laws and regulations.” He highlighted that major strategic investment projects in Egypt will receive golden licenses in less than a week after the submission of the application and the feasibility study.

