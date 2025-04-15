Expert panels examined sustainable pearling and blue carbon, and the industrial sector’s role in marine conservation.

Manama - Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME), a regional platform dedicated to driving net zero and nature positive solutions, in collaboration with DANAT – Bahrain Institute for Pearls & Gemstones, and the Watch & Jewellery Initiative 2030 (WJI 2030) today hosted a high-level roundtable in Manama on "Oceans at the Frontline: Harnessing Marine Ecosystems for Climate Action”.​

The event, taking place at Al Baraka Islamic Bank, marked the first roundtable in SFME’s 2025 Decarbonisation Roundtable Series and brought together regional and international experts to explore the role of marine ecosystems in climate resilience, including blue carbon solutions, sustainable pearling, and corporate marine conservation efforts.

The roundtable opened with a fireside chat between Iris Van der Veken, Executive Director & Secretary General of the Watch & Jewellery Initiative 2030 (WJI 2030), and Noora Jamsheer, CEO of DANAT. The discussion shed light on the global jewellery sector’s sustainability ambitions and the importance of responsible business practices in today’s evolving regulatory and stakeholder landscape. Iris Van der Veken further emphasized the role of collective action and how it has the potential to accelerate the global sustainability agenda, contributing to ocean conservation. The Watch & Jewellery Initiative 2030, co-founded by Kering and Cartier, delegated by Richemont, unites luxury watch and jewellery brands under a shared commitment to climate resilience, preserving resources and fostering inclusiveness.

The roundtable continued with two expert-led panels. The first, focusing on sustainable pearling, featured Eng. Layla Ali Sabeel, Director of Climate Change and Sustainable Development at Supreme Council for Environment, Dr. Sabah Al-Jenaid, Academic Supervisor of the Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani Chair for GIS at Arabian Gulf University, and Mohamed Al Slaise, Field Researcher at DANAT, and was moderated by Dr. Manaf Alkhuzaei, Postdoctoral Researcher at Arabian Gulf University. The panel examined how scientific research, including recent assessments of Bahrain’s pearl oyster beds by DANAT and the Supreme Council for Environment, can support sustainable pearling practices and reinforce the ecological and economic value of this heritage industry.

The second panel addressed the role of industry in marine conservation and sustainable coastal development. It brought together Mahmood Abdulaziz, HSSE Manager at ASRY; Abdulrahman Almulla, Acting ESG Manager at Aluminium Bahrain; and Dr. Mohamed Ebrahim Yusuf, ESD Postdoctoral Researcher in Pearl Oyster Biology and Sclerenology at DANAT, with moderation by Halel Engineer, Managing Director of Environment Arabia. The discussion highlighted how industrial sectors are embedding marine preservation into their environmental frameworks, supporting blue carbon strategies and long-term ecosystem protection.

Commenting, Ms. Laila Danesh, Managing Director of FinMark Communications, the founders and organisers of Sustainability Forum Middle East, said, “We’re proud to open our 2025 roundtable series with a conversation that unites science, industry, and sustainability under one roof. In partnership with DANAT and WJI 2030, this dialogue highlighted how sectors as diverse as jewellery and heavy industry can drive forward our shared goals for climate and ecological resilience.”

Ms. Noora Jamsheer, CEO of DANAT, added, “Bahrain’s marine ecosystems have long held both cultural and environmental significance. Through collaborative efforts with the Supreme Council for Environment and international partners, we are building a strong foundation for sustainable development that protects our natural heritage and supports broader climate objectives.”

SFME’s Decarbonisation Roundtable Series takes place during the year in cities across the MENA region, taking an in-depth look at a diverse range of topics crucial to MENA’s net-zero journey and broader sustainability goals. The Forum’s mission is to foster dialogue and collaboration on decarbonisation initiatives in the region with its roundtables serving as platforms for stakeholders to exchange insights, explore opportunities, and drive meaningful collaboration for climate action on the part of the private sector.

Supporting the Forum’s annual calendar of events are the Supreme Council for Environment, Kingdom of Bahrain, Strategic Partners: National Bank of Bahrain and Standard Chartered Bank, Forum Partners: Bapco Energies, Aluminium Bahrain, Arab Shipbuilding and Repair Yard, American Chamber of Commerce Bahrain, Al Areen Holding, Benefit, Boston Consulting Group, Environment Arabia, First Motors, Foulath Holding, Gulf Air, Gulf International Bank B.S.C, talabat, Forum Supporters: APM Terminals Bahrain and Sinnad, Learning Partner: Impact Learning and Development, and Media Partners: Asharq Business with Bloomberg, BFT Media, OGN, and Sustainable Finance Daily.

About Sustainability Forum Middle East

Sustainability Forum Middle East is a regional platform for promoting understanding and driving climate action on the part of the private sector, whose embracing of decarbonisation and the promotion of nature-based solutions is critical to meeting the net-zero and sustainability ambitions of the MENA countries. Annually, the Forum hosts a two-day Forum (next edition in January 2026) featuring expert-led workshops and high-level dialogue, as well as a series of roundtable events held across the region that delve into subjects critical to the drive towards decarbonisation and sustainable development of the MENA economies.