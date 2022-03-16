Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a world-class digital enabler, has partnered with the Bahrain Motor Federation to provide over 30 devices to support marshals during the biggest and most anticipated motorsports event of the year in Bahrain.

The devices will be equipped with an application developed by a young Bahraini programmer and member of the Bahrain Motor Federation. The application supports marshals by providing them the platform to input any incidents and communicate real-time updates to the race control. The interflow and instant communication increases efficiency on the racetrack and places the safety of the marshals and track as a top priority.

Commenting on the partnership, Sh Zeyad bin Faisal Al Khalifa, Chief Government Affairs officer at stc Bahrain said: “We are delighted to partner with the Bahrain Motor Federation to support marshals on the racetrack and to enable the latest tech, invest in young talents, and empower a thriving community of motorsport enthusiasts in the Kingdom. This partnership enables us to connect with new audiences, sporting fans and support the biggest motorsports event in the Kingdom.”

He added “The rolling out of this application is a testament to the intersection of tech and motorsports, offering the transfer of information more efficiently.”

Commenting on this partnership, Mr. Abdul Aziz Al Thawadi, General Manager of the Bahrain Motor Federation said: "We are proud to partner with stc Bahrain by receiving these devices, which are an essential part of the success of organizing the race which will be hosted this weekend. With this partnership, we aspire to support the skills of our talented youth in creating such innovative applications, which further positions Bahrain at the forefront of the digital transformation.

This initiative is part of many activities that stc Bahrain plan to organize with the objective of enabling the next wave of digital transformation, empowering Bahraini youth and cultivating local sporting talents.

