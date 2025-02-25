Dubai, UAE: Dubai is set to host the 21st edition of the IPS from April 14 to 16, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, reinforcing its position as a global hub for innovation and technology in the real estate sector.

IPS serves as a premier platform that unites leading innovators, industry experts, and decision-makers in real estate. The event will spotlight emerging trends and groundbreaking developments through a dynamic lineup of activities, discussions, and showcases.

Startups and PropTech companies will take center stage at IPS 2025, unveiling cutting-edge innovations poised to transform the real estate industry. The exhibition will highlight the impact of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, smart city solutions, and digital transformation on property transactions, investment strategies, and overall industry efficiency.

Digital Transformation Reshaping Real Estate

The global real estate sector is undergoing a remarkable digital transformation, driven by the increasing adoption of technology-driven solutions. IPS 2025 provides an unparalleled opportunity for startups and PropTech pioneers to present their innovations across various domains, including AI-powered real estate transactions and smart city solutions that promote sustainable and efficient urban development.

Recent reports indicate that the global PropTech market reached a valuation of over $27.3 billion in 2023, with projections estimating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 15% between 2024 and 2032.

Amid this transformation, Dubai continues to demonstrate exceptional performance in real estate. In 2024, luxury residential property prices in Dubai saw a 6.8% increase, while rental values surged by 23.5%, reflecting the city’s growing prominence as a global real estate hub.

Exclusive Competition for Startups and PropTech Innovators

As part of IPS 2025, a dedicated competition will provide a platform for startups and PropTech companies to present their pioneering ideas and projects to top industry leaders and investors. This initiative aims to showcase the latest advancements in real estate technology, offering participants exposure, networking opportunities, and access to essential support for growth and expansion.

Dubai: A Global Hub for Real Estate Innovation

By hosting IPS 2025, Dubai reaffirms its status as a global center for real estate innovation. The event will highlight the city’s favorable environment for technological advancements and introduce future-forward real estate solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the industry.

Eng. Ibrahim Jarrad, Elite Portfolio Manager at IPS, emphasized that the event brings together the brightest minds and most innovative leaders in the fields of PropTech and startups, fostering new opportunities for collaboration and strategic partnerships. These efforts contribute to redefining the future of real estate and advancing technological solutions that support sustainable urbanization. He also highlighted the crucial role of partners in empowering entrepreneurs within the real estate sector and showcasing the latest cutting-edge initiatives and advancements.

Mahmoud Al Tamimi, CEO of DigitMe and IPS 2025 Strategic Partner, stated: "Dubai's real estate market continues its exponential growth, driven by innovation-focused regulatory policies and a dynamic ecosystem of developers, brokers, and investors. This creates unprecedented opportunities for PropTech startups. We are pleased to renew our partnership with IPS 2025, reaffirming our commitment to fostering collaboration, interoperability, and accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and blockchain. Our vision is to position Dubai as a global hub for real estate technology innovation, providing an enabling environment for startups to scale, industry leaders to collaborate, and the sector to evolve through cutting-edge technological advancements."

A Global Platform for Real Estate Development

As one of the most significant real estate events globally, IPS 2025 will bring together leading developers, experts, and investors from around the world. The exhibition will feature five key themes:

IPS Real Estate

IPS Future Cities

IPS Startups & PropTech

IPS Design

IPS Services

Through these themes, the event will continue to champion innovation and digital transformation across all facets of the real estate sector.

For more information about IPS 2025, visit the official website: www.ipscongress.com.