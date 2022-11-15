Barcelona (Spain): Through the coordination of the Spanish Exporting Manufacturers Association for the Hospitality Industry (AFEHC) and the support of ICEX Spain Trade and Investment, Spanish manufacturers of equipment for the hotel, restaurant and catering industry travelled to Dubai (United Arab Emirates) to display their products at the GulfHost hospitality and foodservice expo.

After a four-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, which forced organizers to cancel the 2020 edition, Spanish industry was back at the Dubai hospitality equipment expo, which will be held on 8-10 November at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The United Arab Emirates, especially Dubai, is a regional hub that serves as a gateway to the countries of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). This explains the Spanish hospitality equipment industry’s interest in this market. In fact, Spanish group participations organized by AFEHC exhibited from 2005 to 2016 at the Gulfood fair and then, since 2017, at the GulfHost expo.

Group Participation of 17 Spanish Manufacturers

Under the umbrella brand Horeca Equipment from Spain, a group of 17 Spanish companies occupied an exhibition area of about 540 square metres to display their products at the GulfHost trade show. These firms were Arilex, Caff, Coreco, Docriluc, Fagor Professional, Fainca HR, Fricosmos, Frucosol, García de Pou, Infrico, Luis Capdevila, Mibrasa, Mychef-Distform, Pujadas, Salva, Sammic and Taurus Professional.

Spanish manufacturers displayed their latest innovations in hospitality equipment for the Middle Eastern market and the guiding principles of technological innovation in this industry are digitalization and environmental sustainability.

The Spanish group’s presence at GulfHost 2022 was promoted through the stand of the AFEHC association (Za'abeel Halls, Z2-D38), a brochure with information on the exhibiting companies was printed and distributed at the fair, and an email marketing campaign aimed at potential buyers was implemented.

This group participation of Spanish companies at the GulfHost trade show has been included in the Industry Plan for International Promotion of Equipment for the Restaurant and Catering Industry 2022, designed by AFEHC in collaboration with ICEX Spain Trade and Investment.

About AFEHC

Made up of more than 70 companies, AFEHC is a non-profit organization whose aim is to increase the internationalization of Spanish manufacturers of equipment for the hotel, restaurant and catering industry. AFEHC was also responsible for creating Horeca Equipment from Spain, the umbrella brand for international promotion of the Spanish sector of equipment for the hotel, restaurant and catering industry.

