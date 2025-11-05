Dubai, UAE — SOBOKUYA Co., Ltd. (CEO: Hisashi Imai), a Japanese architectural company rooted in traditional carpentry and sustainable design, will exhibit at Dubai Design Week 2025 from November 4–9, in collaboration with Nikken Sekkei Dubai (CEO: Dr. Fadi Jabri). Alongside this participation, SOBOKUYA has established its first Middle Eastern base, SOBOKUYA FZ-LLC, in the Dubai Design District (d3) to further expand its global activities.

“Chatai”, A Contemporary Gathering Space Inspired by Japanese Tea Culture

At the event, SOBOKUYA and Nikken Sekkei Dubai will present an installation titled “Chatai (Tea Platform)”, reinterpreting the Japanese tea room and street stall as a poetic and modern space for connection and contemplation. Blending the tranquility of chashitsu with the liveliness of everyday gatherings, “Chatai” expresses a new form of cultural hospitality — where people can meet, talk, and reflect together.

Built from a 5.6-meter wooden framework, the structure was hand-crafted by SOBOKUYA’s carpenters in Japan using traditional joinery techniques. After full-scale mockup construction, it was shipped to Dubai and reassembled on-site by the same craftsmen — embodying the precision, humility, and warmth of Japanese craftsmanship in an international setting.

SOBOKUYA Dubai: Cultural Exchange and Future Vision

The establishment of SOBOKUYA Dubai marks the company’s next step following its bases in Hanoi and Saigon. Located in the heart of d3 — the region’s hub for design, art, and creative industries — the new office allows SOBOKUYA to directly engage with an international network of architects, designers, and developers.

As the world increasingly seeks sustainability, SOBOKUYA believes that Japan’s traditional wooden architecture — born from a deep respect for nature — offers timeless wisdom for a sustainable future. Through this presence in Dubai, the company aims to share the beauty of wood joinery, natural materials, and craftsmanship rooted in ecology with the world.

From its new base in Dubai, SOBOKUYA plans to expand into Europe, South Asia, and Africa, developing architectural and interior projects that combine Japanese minimalism, wabi-sabi aesthetics, and modern functionality. The company’s unique interpretation of Japandi style evolves these traditions further — emphasizing soboku (simplicity), keinen no aji (the beauty of aging), and teshigoto no nukumori (the warmth of handcraft).

By collaborating with like-minded partners across regions, SOBOKUYA seeks to convey the essence of natural living and cultural harmony through architecture — creating new landscapes that connect people, place, and purpose.

About Dubai Design Week

Held annually in the Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai Design Week is the largest creative festival in the Middle East, bringing together designers and architects from around the world to explore how design connects communities. Supported by the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, the event serves as a bridge between global and regional creative industries.