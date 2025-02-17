Siemens Healthineers reaffirms its commitment to enhancing healthcare services and accessibility in Egypt

Cairo, Egypt – Siemens Healthineers, a global leader in medical technology, has introduced its latest molecular imaging solutions to the Egyptian market for the first time. The launch includes two groundbreaking products, including the Biograph Trinion PET/CT and the Symbia Pro.specta SPECT/CT. These cutting-edge imaging systems deliver advanced diagnostic capabilities, reinforcing Siemens Healthineers' ongoing commitment to advancing the healthcare sector and providing high-quality, accessible, and sustainable healthcare services for all.

During a prestigious event attended by leading healthcare experts and radiology professionals, Siemens Healthineers Egypt unveiled its latest products. The event facilitated an exchange of expertise and insights on the latest advancements in medical imaging, highlighting the significance of these two devices in enhancing healthcare quality and enabling more accurate diagnoses. This underscores Siemens Healthineers’ commitment to advancing Egypt’s healthcare sector and its dedication to delivering cutting-edge technologies that improve patient care.

Following successful international introductions, these solutions are now available in the Egyptian market, where they bring unprecedented accuracy and clarity in medical imaging. The Biograph Trinion PET/CT features an innovative design that enhances tumor imaging, facilitates earlier disease detection, and supports more informed treatment decisions. Meanwhile, the Symbia Pro.specta SPECT/CT redefines imaging standards with its high speed and accuracy in CT imaging, allowing for more precise disease detection and streamlined workflows for clinicians. With a user-friendly interface, smart workflow, and specialized tools, these devices offer flexibility to meet diverse medical needs, marking a significant advancement in Egypt’s healthcare landscape.

Commenting on the launch, Amro Kandil, managing director of Siemens Healthineers Egypt, stated: “Siemens Healthineers is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge medical solutions that enhance healthcare services in Egypt. These new imaging systems will enable faster, more accurate diagnoses, supporting healthcare providers in delivering better patient care.” “Siemens Healthineers is committed to providing comprehensive and sustainable healthcare solutions for all Egyptians. Our primary goal is to deliver innovative technologies that enhance healthcare services across the country.” Kandil also added, “With these new imaging systems, diseases can be diagnosed faster and with greater accuracy, enabling healthcare providers to complete necessary diagnostic procedures efficiently. This reflects our dedication to equipping Egypt’s healthcare institutions with the latest medical solutions.”

Ahmed Hafez, Head of Diagnostic Imaging & Advanced Therapy at Siemens Healthineers Egypt, added: “We are proud to launch these two devices for the first time in the Egyptian market. This is a significant step towards providing more advanced healthcare services in Egypt. The devices feature advanced imaging technologies, such as high-speed, low-dose CT scanning, delivering detailed images, and automatic motion correction with SPECT technology, which enhances clarity. Hafez also added: “Siemens Healthineers continues to strengthen its position as a leading medical technology company, supporting the Egyptian healthcare sector and improving access to high-quality healthcare solutions.”

With a diverse portfolio of innovative solutions, including imaging, diagnosis, and advanced treatments, Siemens Healthineers remains dedicated to supporting the advancement of healthcare in Egypt. The company is also committed to enhancing the efficiency of medical services and empowering healthcare institutions to provide more accurate and faster care through advanced and sustainable technological solutions

Siemens Healthineers pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. The company is a global provider of healthcare equipment, solutions and services, with activities in more than 180 countries and direct representation in more than 70. The group comprises Siemens Healthineers AG, listed as SHL in Frankfurt, Germany, and its subsidiaries. As a leading medical technology company, Siemens Healthineers is committed to improving access to healthcare for underserved communities worldwide and is striving to overcome the most threatening diseases. The company is principally active in the areas of imaging, diagnostics, cancer care and minimally invasive therapies, augmented by digital technology and artificial intelligence. In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, Siemens Healthineers had approximately 72,000 employees worldwide and generated revenue of around €22.4 billion.