Doha, Qatar: Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, will host its first Disease Modeling and Therapeutics (DMT) conference from 29 to 30 September 2025 in Doha, Qatar.

Held at the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), the DMT conference will explore the innovative use of stem cells, organoids, and animal models in advancing our understanding of diseases and developing novel therapeutic strategies.

Dr. Essam Abdelalim, Co-Conference Chair and Principal Investigator at Sidra Medicine’s Laboratory of Pluripotent Stem Cell Disease Modeling commented: “The conference will highlight the latest advancements and innovations in disease modelling approaches that are driving the development of new personalized therapies. The conference and workshops also aim to foster strategic collaborations and build capacity through catalyzing collaborations and partnerships with leading international scientists and centers at the forefront of translational medicine and drug discovery.”

The DMT conference will feature presentations at QNCC focused on stem cells, organoids, and animal models in translational medicine, followed by two innovative workshops on Animal Disease Models and iPSC Technology at Sidra Medicine. The objective of both the sessions and workshops is to highlight the potential of these models in accelerating the identification of disease pathogenesis, drug discovery and optimizing personalized therapies that will drive progress in translational medicine.

Dr. Luis Saraiva, Co-Conference Chair and Principal Investigator at Sidra Medicine’s Laboratory of Disease Modeling and Therapeutics said: “Cellular and animal models research is a catalyst for modern biomedical innovation. At the DMT conference, we aim to demonstrate how these advances are actively shaping the future of medicine, from modeling complex diseases to developing personalized treatments that improve patient outcomes.”

Key global speakers at the DMT conference include Dr. Matthias Hebrok, Technical University Munich (TUM) in Germany; Dr. James Shapiro, University of Alberta in Canada; Dr. Camillo Ricordi, University of Miami in the US; Dr. Hao Yin, Shanghai Changzheng Hospital in China; Dr. Sonja Schrepfer, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in the US; Dr. Shuibing Chen, Weill Cornell Medicine in the US; and Dr. Erwan Bezard, University of Bordeaux in France.

“The conference hosted by Sidra Medicine is timely and aligns with national collaborative efforts to build integrated pipelines from discovery to translation. By leveraging Qatar’s unique strengths in genetics and disease modeling, these efforts aim to unlock new biology, unravel complex disease mechanisms, and develop novel therapies tailored to the needs of the region.,” added Dr. Hilal Lashuel, Executive Director of Research, Development and Innovation at Qatar Foundation, who is also speaking at the conference.

The DMT conference is co-sponsored by Sedeer, Gulf Scientific Corporation, Maxwell Biosystems, Qatar Scientific, Gulfmed Medical Supplies, and Hamad Bin Khalifa University’s College of Health and Life Sciences. To register for the conference, visit this link.

About Sidra Medicine

From the heart of Qatar, Sidra Medicine, is a private, not-for-profit academic healthcare and research institution for women, children, and young people.

Established by the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science, and Community Development, Sidra Medicine is committed to delivering exceptional patient and family-focused care, conducting innovative biomedical and clinical research, and providing a personalized journey of care and cure and precision medicine specifically for rare and genetic diseases.

To access our specialized healthcare or international patient services, including pediatric care, women's health, and rare disease treatment or to book a consultation at one of our private clinics, please call +974 40033333 or visit our website at http://www.sidra.org.