Sharjah, UAE: Sharjah Sustainable City – the first sustainable master-planned residential community developed by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in partnership with Diamond Developers, joined forces with the University of Sharjah's College of Fine Arts and Design (CFAD) to promote sustainable agriculture among students.

As part of this collaboration, the city recently participated in the Sustainability Day celebrations hosted by CFAD under the theme 'Beyond the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.' During the event, experts from the city conducted a special workshop titled "Plant Your Pot," where approximately 300 students, faculty and staff learned about creative sustainable agriculture practices.

Commenting on the occasion, Carl Atallah, Director of Marketing & Communications at Sharjah Sustainable City, said: "We are delighted to partner once again with the University of Sharjah's College of Fine Arts and Design and share our knowledge with students. The workshop exemplified how collaborations can promote sustainability and generate interest among the younger generation while harnessing their creative potential. As the world faces several challenges posed by climate change, using creativity and art is one of the most effective means to promote sustainable agriculture and cultivate change among future generations. This aligns with our broader efforts to promote eco-friendly practices beyond our city and engage with a wider range of stakeholders, including youth."

For her part, Professor Nadia M. Alhasani, Dean at CFAD, said: "We were pleased to have Sharjah Sustainable City join us in celebrating Sustainability Day and promoting sustainable agriculture among our students. Their creative workshop aligned perfectly with our theme, 'Beyond the 17 Sustainable Development Goals,' which aimed to raise awareness and push the boundaries of sustainability. We regularly engage our students with interactive learning and critical thinking activities, encouraging them to innovate. Our goal is for students to draw inspiration from diverse environments and apply their creativity not only to their projects but also to real-life challenges, including environmental issues and how they can use art to address them."

As part of its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its residents while ensuring the needs of future generations are met, Sharjah Sustainable City regularly organizes workshops for its residents on a wide range of topics. The city has also formed collaborations with key entities to promote sustainable practices while cultivating an exceptional and sustainable community that embraces the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and inspires a low-carbon future.

The workshop concluded with the distribution of sustainably made gifts among the students, reinforcing the importance of eco-friendly practices. This event builds on the recent collaboration between Sharjah Sustainable City and CFAD, where both organizations partnered to host a workshop on wood recycling for residents and students earlier this year. Through these efforts, the city continues to promote eco-friendly living and environmental awareness within its community and beyond.

About Sharjah Sustainable City

Sharjah Sustainable City (SSC) is leading the global movement toward sustainable living, promoting a lifestyle that is compatible with the future. The development provides practical solutions related to food security, water and energy management, as well as natural resources conservation. The city is a joint venture between Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) and Diamond Developers to meet the highest sustainability standards.

For more information, kindly visit the website www.sharjahsustainablecity.ae

