Guadalajara: The patriotic spirit of the UAE's 51st National Day celebrations echoed through the halls and stands of the 36th Guadalajara International Book Fair in Mexico, where Sharjah's Guest of Honour Pavilion paid homage to local heritage and history with a wide range of activities to mark the occasion.

Dressed in traditional Emirati attire, representatives of entities from Sharjah and visitors to the Guest of Honour Pavilion commemorated National Day by hoisting the national flag and playing the UAE's anthem.

The celebrations were also marked with the distribution of UAE flags throughout the pavillion, asserting Sharjah's cultural project at the book fair aimed at strengthening relationships between Emirati and Arab cultures with their Mexican and Latin American counterparts.

During the celebration, the Sharjah delegation introduced visitors to the country's heritage, including the Founders of the Union, the UAE's history, and educating visitors to the book fair about the union's formation on December 2, 1971.

The National Day celebrations also showcased folk performances that attracted the fair's attendees to the Sharjah Guest of Honour Pavilion to partake in a diverse set of activities that reflected the authentic culture of the nation.

During the festive activities, publishers as well as representatives of cultural institutions flocked to the pavilion to congratulate the emirate on National Day and praised Sharjah's efforts in representing Emirati and Arab culture in the largest book fair in Latin America.

-Ends-