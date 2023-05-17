Sharjah: The Emirate of Sharjah is all set to welcome the 2nd edition of the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo, slated to take place from May 29 to 31, 2023, at the Expo Centre Sharjah. The event is a joint endeavor supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and orchestrated by the Inter Commerce Expo Corporation.

A press conference held at the SCCI headquarters unveiled details of the anticipated event, revealing the expected participation of over 130 specialized Chinese factories and companies. These participants, leaders in the production and manufacturing of tires, auto parts, equipment, and accessories, will be joined by a diverse range of suppliers and leading Chinese brands.

According to HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, the UAE China Tyre & Auto Parts Expo has carved a niche for itself as a premier annual event on the Centre's calendar. With its successful inaugural edition, the event has amplified its importance for visitors and exhibitors alike. Al Midfa emphasized that the Expo constitutes a vital platform to display the freshest Chinese innovations in the sector, foster collaborations among the crème de la crème of the automotive world, nurture economic and trade exchange opportunities, and unveil a new tire and auto parts market.

Open to visitors daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Expo promises a showcase of the most recent auto parts and accessories, tire and battery products, automotive electronics and maintenance equipment. It also offers a glimpse into cutting-edge automotive technology solutions and modern innovations defining the landscape of the auto parts industry.

