Dubai, UAE: Under the theme ‘The Journey Begins Again,’ the School of Life initiative, organised by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), is set to return to Dubai Public Library branches this September, in line with the ‘Back to School’ period. With a diverse array of educational workshops and interactive activities, this initiative aims to create a creative environment that encourages community members to exchange ideas and knowledge, enhancing their skills and empowering them to refine their talents. This, in turn, contributes to acquiring new experiences and skills that aid in achieving success in their work-life balance.

This September, the Dubai Public Library branches will host over 20 interactive workshops and sessions through brand new clubs, namely the Family Development Club, Wellness and Nutrition Club, Career Club, and Comics Club, in addition to the Cinema Club, Art Club, Chess Club and Book Club. These sessions focus on developing life and creative skills for all community members, training them in effective communication, time management, etiquette, and boosting self-confidence. Additionally, participants will be equipped to balance their personal and professional lives, while also being introduced to the aesthetics of fine arts, cinema, the secrets of Japanese manga stories, and more.

School students visiting Al Mankhool Public Library will be able to join the ‘Youth Etiquette: Mind Your Manners’ workshop, where they will learn the fundamentals of introducing themselves with confidence, covering key etiquette rules like eye contact, a clear voice, and polite greetings. They will also be able to partake in the ‘Sustainability and Climate Action Workshop’, where they can learn strategies to battle climate change, taking into account the sustainability of projects through a balance between economic, social and environmental impact. Al Mankhool Library will also host the Cinema Club sessions for adults, the first titled ‘Storytelling Through Video,’ which focuses on the art of crafting engaging video content, and the second titled ‘Introduction to Video Editing,’ where they will explore essential tools and techniques when editing videos.

Al Safa Art and Design Library is to host the Book Club session that explores Stefan Zweig’s ‘Marie Antoinette,’ a captivating biography of France's last queen. It will also host two Comics Club sessions; the first explores Manga, inspired by Naruto by Masashi Kishimoto, and the second titled ‘Interactive Manga: Create Your Own Superhero,’ where participants will design interactive Manga stories and create branching storylines in which readers make choices that affect the outcome. In addition, the library will host the Art Club sessions, each focusing on a different art element; the first tackles painting on mirrors to create vibrant visuals that play with light and reflection, whereas the second explores painting on pots, where students will explore colour schemes and patterns. In the third session, it will delve into the world of three-dimensional art by making relief sculptures on cardboard, while in the fourth, they will paint serene landscapes directly onto glass surfaces.

As part of the Wellness and Nutrition Club, Al Safa Art & Design Library will host two workshops, the first titled ‘Jam Making,’ where participants can jar sweet memories with their daughters, and the second titled ‘How Your Morning Meal Shapes Your Health, where participants can discover evidence-based strategies for optimising their morning meals to enhance metabolism, support weight management, and improve overall well-being. Umm Suqeim Public Library will host the third session titled ‘Healthy Snack Creations,’ whereby children can kick start their culinary creativity and learn how to make nutritious snacks like smoothies, veggie wraps, and fruit kebabs. Hatta Public Library will host the Family Development Club session titled ‘The Art of Setting & Decorating Tables,’ so adults can master the art of table setting according to Swiss benchmarks and to the international rules of hospitality. They will also learn how to decorate tables in simple, elegant, modern, and cost-effective ways.

Al Twar Public Library will host the Chess Club sessions, where they can learn how to prepare for chess tournaments, manage time, and develop mental resilience during competitive play in the ‘Ready for the Chess Arena’ workshop. Participants can also learn insights and tips from a renowned chess grandmaster to refine their skills and understanding of the game. They will also be able to showcase their acquired skills in a friendly chess tournament, where they will compete for recognition and prizes. Al Twar Library is scheduled as the venue for the Career Club sessions, the first titled ‘How to Master Your Interview,’ which is designed to equip participants with the essential skills for job interviews. The second session is titled ‘Navigating Your First Job,’ and offers practical guidance for newcomers entering the workforce, and the third ‘Networking Skills for Professional Growth’ explores essential techniques for building and maintaining professional relationships.

Dubai Culture has officially registered the School of Life brand and logo as a trademark, following approval from the Ministry of Economy. A select group of experts and specialised trainers, each with extensive experience in their respective fields, will lead the workshops and sessions. These sessions are designed to deliver rich and valuable content tailored to the needs of visitors to Dubai's public libraries. Participants will be able to gain knowledge through hands-on experiences and practical applications, allowing them to exchange ideas and expertise with others. This approach enhances their educational journey and adds new dimensions to their learning experience.