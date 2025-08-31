Sharjah: The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) concluded Shamsa Entertainment City, a standout attraction of this year’s Sharjah Summer Promotions.

Running for a month-long period at Expo Centre Sharjah under the theme “Shamsa Festival – Where Joy Shines”, the new family entertainment destination marked a resounding success, delivering on its strategic goals of enhancing community well-being while stimulating economic activity and boosting tourism in the emirate.

Shamsa City Entertainment attracted stronger-than-expected turnout throughout its operation from July 31 to August 30, with thousands of visitors from Sharjah residents and tourists alike. Families and children flocked to the entertainment venue to enjoy a variety of programmes and activities blending fun, learning, and creativity in a purpose-built innovative environment, designed to meet the aspirations of all family members.

Ambitious strategy to introduce sustainable entertainment models

In his remarks, H.E. Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, said that the successful conclusion of Shamsa City Entertainment crowns the Sharjah Chamber’s strategic vision of launching sustainable entertainment models that complement shopping promotions and generate long-term value.

He noted that the initiative served as an integrated platform strengthening Sharjah’s appeal as a distinguished family destination while contributing to retail, tourism, and entertainment growth under Sharjah Summer Promotions.

Al Owais added that the strong public-private sector partnership paves the way for innovative entertainment assets, turning the initiative into an anticipated annual summer tradition that enhances investment opportunities and elevates community well-being in Sharjah.

Sharjah, a leading tourist destination

For his part, H.E. Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of SCTDA, emphasised that entertainment initiatives play a vital role in reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a leading tourism and family destination.

He noted that the success achieved under Sharjah Summer Promotions underscores SCTDA’s strategic commitment to delivering exceptional experiences that integrate shopping with entertainment to meet the expectations of families and visitors of all age groups.

Al Midfa pointed to the strong interconnection between the retail and tourism sectors and the continuous need to create offerings that strengthen Sharjah’s competitiveness, stimulate tourism and trade sectors, and advance Sharjah’s sustainable economic and social vision.

Entertainment and learning

Shamsa Entertainment City effectively attracted visitors by offering a diverse lineup of innovative and interactive activities and events across Halls 2 and 4 at Expo Centre Sharjah. The programme featured a variety of entertainment and educational experiences tailored to different age groups and preferences.

The entertainment venue featured a diverse portfolio of attractions and curated recreational zones. These included: “Shamsa Culinary Lab”, which offered children the chance to learn basic cooking and cupcake decorating skills; “Taj Shamsa Art Studios”, hosting workshops in drawing, painting, and handicraft creation; and the “Shamsa Photography Pavilion”, designed to deliver professional-quality content optimised for social media sharing.

The venue incorporated the “Grand Games Arena”, equipped with state-of-the-art augmented reality technologies and electric bumper vehicles. Visitors also enjoyed unique interactive experiences, including the “Wall of Gratitude” and “Message to Shamsa”, which allowed children to articulate memorable experiences and capture positive impressions.

All these attractions positioned the festival as more than a leisure destination, turning it into an interactive environment that reflects Sharjah’s authentic cultural values.

Notable presence of “Shamsa” mascot

A key highlight of the entertainment initiative was “Shamsa”, the new iconic mascot character symbolising the joy of this year’s Sharjah Summer Promotions. Shamsa achieved a remarkable presence and emotional resonance among children and families.

Representing joy and positivity throughout the summer season, the signature mascot character engaged daily with visitors across the venue, participating in live performances and interactive activities. This approach not only strengthened audience attachment but also positioned “Shamsa” as a strategic brand asset that bridges Sharjah’s cultural heritage with contemporary family entertainment experiences.

In addition to daily interactions with “Shamsa”, the initiative delivered a curated weekend programme designed to maximise visitor engagement.

Highlights included the dazzling “Aisha Al Khayal” show blending imagination and narrative art; and the breathtaking “Circus Sticks” performances showcasing high technical mastery; in addition to the magical “Bubble Shows” that created a distinctive family-friendly environment.

Boosting retail and family tourism

Shamsa Entertainment City succeeded in fulfilling its strategic objective of supporting Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025. The campaign featured more than 1,000 retail outlets offering discounts of up to 75% on a wide range of local and international brands. By creating a secure and engaging environment for children, the city enhanced family experiences, enabling parents to benefit from attractive retail offers and shopping experiences.

Furthermore, the initiative further reinforced Sharjah’s position as a leading family tourism destination by executing a creative promotional activation at Sharjah International Airport. The mascot character Shamsa greeted arriving families and children with warmth and a cheerful spirit, distributed valuable gifts, discount coupons, and free entry tickets to the new Shamsa Entertainment City, effectively positioning Sharjah as an integrated destination for retail and tourism.

Strategic partnership with private sector

Shamsa Entertainment City enhanced private sector engagement and SME participation by offering dedicated spaces for home-based businesses and entrepreneurs, including food and retail kiosks. The initiative also enabled local and global brands to leverage the event’s high visibility, driving increased economic activity and generating new growth prospects across multiple industries.

The city presented a leading model of sustainability and innovation in entertainment, introducing the concept of “sustainable entertainment” as a key pillar for Sharjah’s future development. By integrating design excellence, innovative content, and cultural authenticity, the initiative reinforced Sharjah’s global appeal as a family and tourism destination for visitors from within the UAE and abroad.

At the closing ceremony, the Sharjah Chamber, in cooperation with the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, recognised members, partners, and contributors for their role in the successful delivery of Shamsa Entertainment City as part of Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025 agenda.

The recognition extended to the event collaborators, volunteers, photographers, service providers, and companies specialising in entertainment and learning activities, in addition to private sector partners, including Imtiaz Media Events and Exhibition Managements, Supreme Events, Lens Heritage Event, and ICON.

The success of Shamsa Entertainment City reinforced the strong performance of Sharjah Summer Promotions 2025, a 60-day promotional campaign held under the theme “Exceptional Offers for an Unforgettable Summer.”The campaign featured the participation of hundreds of retail outlets, major shopping malls, hotels, and tourist destinations, alongside more than 75 diverse events and five grand raffles.

