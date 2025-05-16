The five-day intensive bootcamp programme focused on practical business skills.

It covered legal frameworks, marketing, financial management, and pitching techniques.

Participants receive expert mentorship and hands-on workshops.

The programme supports women to build strong networks and gives access to ongoing support.

Sharjah, The Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC) and the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) have successfully concluded the Business Readiness Bootcamp, a collaborative initiative designed to accelerate the growth of women-led startups and foster a more inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem in Sharjah.

Held over five intensive days, the bootcamp brought together aspiring and early-stage female entrepreneurs for a practical and immersive programme covering essential areas of business development. Participants engaged in hands-on workshops and expert-led sessions focused on legal frameworks, marketing strategy, financial planning, fundraising, and pitching—culminating in one-on-one pitch rehearsals with seasoned mentors.

Shared vision to empower women entrepreneurs

Commenting on the announcement of the bootcamp, Mariam Bin Al Sheikh, Director of SBWC, said, “Our partnership with Sheraa embodies a shared vision to empower women entrepreneurs and enhance their participation in Sharjah’s thriving startup ecosystem. The bootcamp provided a launchpad for women to enhance their role as influential leaders, driving innovation and sustainable development across the UAE. By providing essential knowledge and real-world skills, we offered tailored support to female entrepreneurs, enabling them to turn their ideas into impactful ventures that contribute to economic growth.”

Sharjah – A global hub for inclusive entrepreneurship

Abeer AlAmeeri, Head of Partnership and programs at Sheraa, highlighted the strategic role Sheraa plays in nurturing women-led startups, saying, “At Sheraa, we believe in unlocking human potential to drive positive change across society. Our mission is to nurture visionary entrepreneurs by providing them with tailored support, mentorship, as well as access to our diverse ecosystem, helping them transform ideas into impactful ventures. This initiative and partnership with SBWC also strengthens Sharjah’s position as a global hub for inclusive entrepreneurship, ensuring that women founders have the platform and resources to thrive.”

Providing comprehensive skills and development

The five-day intensive bootcamp addressed the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs by providing comprehensive training that spans critical aspects of business development. Guided by experts in their respective fields, the curriculum thoughtfully covered core modules including legal and licensing frameworks, marketing and branding strategies, financial management and fundraising. The course also highlighted effective strategies for pitch development and storytelling.

The legal and licensing module ensured participants are well-versed in the foundational legalities of running a business and provided a better understanding of company structures, intellectual property rights, contracts, as well as compliance requirements.

The marketing module focused on crafting cohesive strategies, creating compelling content, and mastering digital platforms to effectively reach target audiences.

Financial workshops unlocked skills and confidence when it comes to budgeting, cash flow management, and investor engagement, equipping entrepreneurs with the tools to secure funding and manage resources prudently.

The bootcamp culminated in personalised one-on-one pitch rehearsals with seasoned mentors, where participants refine their storytelling and presentation skills to confidently communicate their business ideas to potential investors and stakeholders.

Supporting female-led startups on every step of their journey

Beyond the bootcamp itself, graduates will also become part of Sheraa’s thriving entrepreneurship community, which offers ongoing support tailored to their evolving needs. This ever-growing network directly connects entrepreneurs with industry experts, investors, and fellow founders, creating an enabling environment that facilitates knowledge exchange, collaboration, and sustainable business growth. By integrating participants into this ecosystem, the programme ensures that women continue to receive guidance and opportunities long after the bootcamp concludes, supporting their ventures at every stage of development.

On the macro-scale, the Business Readiness Bootcamp aligns with the UAE’s broader vision and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) building upon a culture that champions diversity and inclusion. Through collaborative efforts like this, SBWC and Sheraa are proactively strengthening Sharjah’s entrepreneurial landscape while positioning female-led startups as key drivers of the emirate’s sustainable economic future.