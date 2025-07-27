Sharjah: The 9th edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival, held at Expo Al Dhaid, featured record participation from leading date producers and palm farmers from across the UAE.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this year’s edition hosted more than 15 agricultural companies showcasing the latest sustainable farming technologies, reflecting the sector’s growing focus on innovation and the adoption of cutting-edge solutions to optimise farm performance and improve yield quality.

Participants shared inspiring success stories that highlighted both the preservation of traditional farming practices and the advancement of smart and future-forward agriculture initiatives.

Their contributions, marked by product excellence and innovation in production techniques, underscored the agricultural sector’s strategic importance in driving food security and supporting sustainable development goals.

Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, Director of Corporate Communication Department at SCCI and Head of the Al Dhaid Date Festival’s Media Committee, said that this year’s strong participation underscores the festival’s role as a commercial and marketing platform for technology transfer among farmers.

The festival showcases cutting-edge solutions in organic and sustainable farming, modern agricultural mechanization, and AI-driven farming processes, offering farmers a unique opportunity to learn about best practices that enhance output quality and operational efficiency.

Al-Washah Dates Farm, led by owner Rashid Ahmed Al-Tunaiji, stood out for its display of premium local date varieties, including Khalas, Barhi, and Lulu. Produced under the highest quality standards, these offerings highlight the farm’s commitment to combining traditional agricultural heritage with advanced practices in organic cultivation.

Al-Fahd Dates Farm demonstrated an innovative business approach through its display of premium date varieties, highlighting its strategic investment in downstream industries. The farm showcased value-added products such as pure date syrup, high-quality date paste, and gourmet stuffed dates, all developed and packaged with advanced methods aligned with the expectations of both domestic and global markets.

Young farmer Sultan Ali Al-Khuzaymi from the Emirate of Fujairah presented an inspiring success story that reflects the UAE's efforts to empower youth.

His participation in Al Dhaid Date Festival stemmed from a deep family tradition in agriculture and a personal commitment to sustain and evolve their legacy. His product line stood out for its premium quality, comprising both heritage and enhanced date varieties, alongside organically cultivated Turkish figs.

Participating farmers commended the consistent and substantial support extended by the Sharjah Chamber, highlighting its role in sustaining the festival’s success and enhancing its impact on the agricultural community.

