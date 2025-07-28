Throughout Expo 2025 Osaka, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion will host over 150 business events until October 7, designed to explore opportunities and facilitate meaningful dialogue between Saudi Arabia and participating countries.

The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is open daily from 09:00 – 21:00, inside the West Gate in the Connecting Zone (C14-01).

Osaka, Japan — The Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is set to host engaging business events designed to foster collaboration and forge global partnerships. Over 150 business events will take place throughout the six-month Expo at the Pavilion’s dedicated Collaboration Hub, providing a strategic platform for multilateral engagement. These business events will facilitate meaningful dialogue among stakeholders across key themes, including investment, sports, sustainability, and development, contributing to a shared vision for a better future.

Each event is designed to bring together a diverse range of participants, including government representatives and business leaders. By offering a dedicated space for impactful engagement, these events enable stakeholders to forge global connections, positioning the Saudi Arabia Pavilion as a hub for international collaboration and innovation.

From the 2nd of August, the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka will host the following business events supported with live Japanese translation:

Aseer Development Authority (ASDA): Economic Overview of Aseer (02/08) 10:00-11:00

The session will cover Aseer’s key economic sectors, investment opportunities, and ongoing initiatives driving growth under Saudi Vision 2030.

Media can register to attend this session:

https://app.micetribe.com/register/workspaces/ksaexpo25osaka/events/02082502asdabqr_02/forms/visitor?page_referer=Marcomms&focus=false

Aseer Development Authority (ASDA): Investment Opportunities of other sectors in Aseer (02/08) 12:00-13:00

This session showcases the region’s diverse potential beyond tourism, including sectors such as agriculture, mining, culture, education, and renewable energy, inviting investors to be part of Aseer’s multi-sectoral growth.

Media can register to attend this session:

https://app.micetribe.com/register/workspaces/ksaexpo25osaka/events/02082501asdabqr_01/forms/visitor?page_referer=Marcomms%20&focus=false

Architecture and Design Commission: Al Murrabaa Talk (02/08) 15:00-18:00

In this special event, Tony Miki will share the design journey, creative approach, and the story behind one of the most iconic structures at Expo 2025 Osaka. The session will offer valuable insights into the architectural process, cultural influences, and the unique challenges of bringing the Pavilion to life.

Media can register to attend this session:

https://app.micetribe.com/register/workspaces/ksaexpo25osaka/events/02082503adc_03/forms/visitor?page_referer=Marcomms&focus=false

The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts (WRTH): Celebrating Living National Treasures / Celebrating Diversity and Championing Equality: The Importance of Living National Treasures (08/08) 11:00-13:00, as part of Theme Week 6: Peace, Human Security and Dignity

The panel aims to explore the vital role of Living National Treasures in celebrating cultural diversity and championing equality. By recognizing and honoring these masters of traditional arts, attendees will gain insight into how their contributions enrich Saudi Arabia’s cultural landscape and empower voices within the arts. This conversation will examine the significance of preserving traditional practices, fostering community engagement, and promoting inclusivity.

Media can register to attend this session:

https://app.micetribe.com/register/workspaces/ksaexpo25osaka/events/082501wrth_bqr_01/forms/visitor?page_referer=Marcomms&focus=false

Aseer Development Authority (ASDA): Power, Influence & Leadership Achieving Exceptional Results with Saudi Vision 2030, Aseer’s Strategy Comes into Reality (08/08) 16:00-18:00

This session showcases how visionary leadership and strategic execution are transforming Aseer into a model of regional development under Saudi Vision 2030. Led by Eng. Yasser Qari, Chief of the Vision Realization Office, the discussion highlights key enablers behind Aseer’s $20 billion strategy, including private sector engagement, infrastructure upgrades, cultural heritage preservation, and the region’s readiness to host global events, such as the FIFA World Cup 2034.

Media can register to attend this session:

https://app.micetribe.com/register/workspaces/ksaexpo25osaka/events/080825asdabqr_01/forms/visitor?page_referer=Marcomms%20&focus=false

King Salman Global Academy for Arabic Language: Saudi Arabia's Efforts in Serving the Arabic Language (09/08) 11:00-13:00

This presentation aims to showcase Saudi Arabia's significant efforts to serve and promote the Arabic language globally, as key part of its Saudi Vision 2030.

Media can register to attend this session:

https://app.micetribe.com/register/workspaces/ksaexpo25osaka/events/090825_ksga_01/forms/visitor?page_referer=Marcomms&focus=false

Ministry of Commerce: Saudi Business Center, to start your business (09/08) 16:00-18:00

An introduction to the step-by-step process of starting a business through the Saudi Business Center in Saudi Arabia, highlighting key services, platform, and requirements.

Media can register to attend this session:

https://app.micetribe.com/register/workspaces/ksaexpo25osaka/events/090825_moc_02_pox/forms/visitor?page_referer=Marcomms&focus=false

Aseer Development Authority (ASDA): Aseer: The Rising Destination of the Middle East (14/08) 11:00-13:00

The panel explores Aseer’s growing economic potential, spotlighting its strategic sectors, investment landscape, and role in positioning the region as a leading destination.

Media can register to attend this session:

https://app.micetribe.com/register/workspaces/ksaexpo25osaka/events/140825asda_02_vnc/forms/visitor?page_referer=Marcomms&focus=false

Aseer Development Authority (ASDA): Why Aseer: Honoring the Past, Shaping the Future (14/08) 16:00-18:00

This session highlights Aseer’s rich cultural heritage and its transformation journey, showcasing how the region leverages its history, identity, and natural assets to drive sustainable development and future opportunities.

Media can register to attend this session:

https://app.micetribe.com/register/workspaces/ksaexpo25osaka/events/140825asda_01/forms/visitor?page_referer=Marcomms&focus=false

Aseer Development Authority (ASDA): The Road to Prosperity: How Aseer is Fostering Investments (15/08) 11:00-13:00

This session will delve into Aseer’s strategic initiatives to attract investments, highlighting key enablers, emerging sectors, and the region’s commitment to creating a thriving, investor-friendly environment.

Media can register to attend this session:

https://app.micetribe.com/register/workspaces/ksaexpo25osaka/events/150825asdabqr_01/forms/visitor?page_referer=Marcomms%20&focus=false

Aseer Development Authority (ASDA): Aseer in Focus: Insights & Opportunities (16/08) 11:00-13:00

This session offers a deep dive into Aseer’s economic landscape, uncovering market insights, growth trends, and promising opportunities for investors and stakeholders.

Media can register to attend this session:

https://app.micetribe.com/register/workspaces/ksaexpo25osaka/events/160825asdabqr_01/forms/visitor?page_referer=Marcomms%20&focus=false

Aseer Development Authority (ASDA): Aseer’s Investment Toolkit: Practical Steps for Unlocking Opportunities (16/08) 16:00-18:00

This session will outline the key enablers, support mechanisms, and actionable steps available to investors aiming to tap into Aseer’s growing economic potential.

Media can register to attend this session:

https://app.micetribe.com/register/workspaces/ksaexpo25osaka/events/160825asdabqr_02/forms/visitor?page_referer=Marcomms&focus=false

Al Ahsa Development Authority (AHDA): Al Ahsa’s Culture and History (28/08) 11:00-11:40; 11:40-12:20; 12:20-13:00

This workshop offers visitors an engaging hands-on experience in crafting traditional Al-Ahsa handicrafts. Participants are invited to explore and create various heritage crafts, allowing them to connect with the rich history and cultural identity of Al-Ahsa. Through this interactive session, visitors can witness the authentic techniques and artistry passed down through generations, gaining a deeper appreciation for the region’s unique craftsmanship.

Media can register to attend this session:

https://app.micetribe.com/register/workspaces/ksaexpo25osaka/events/28082503ada01/forms/visitor?page_referer=Marcomms%20&focus=false

Aseer Development Authority (ASDA): Heritage Restoration Efforts in Soudah: Revitalizing Heritage for Community Empowerment (30/08) 11:00-13:00

This panel discussion focuses on the restoration of four key heritage sites in Soudah, addressing the threats of deterioration and the efforts made to preserve these historical structures for community reuse and cultural continuity.

Media can register to attend this session:

https://app.micetribe.com/register/workspaces/ksaexpo25osaka/events/aseer_aug_3100_6eh/forms/visitor?page_referer=Marcomms%20&focus=false

All media are welcome and invited to join the Saudi Arabia Pavilion’s Collaboration Hub to witness firsthand how strategic dialogue is shaping global partnerships at Expo 2025 Osaka. The Saudi Arabia Pavilion is driving impactful conversations and setting the stage for a more sustainable future. The full program of events for the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka is on the official website: https://ksaexpo2025.sa/.

Media Contact:

Email: Media@KSAExpo2025.Sa

Website & Social Media Handles: