Five-day intensive program combines educational workshops with cultural immersion and strategic business exchanges

Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi School of Management (ADSM) successfully concluded its UAE-China Business Camp from July 16-21, delivering a comprehensive program designed to enhance cross-cultural business understanding and foster bilateral trade relations between the UAE and China.

The intensive five-day camp featured a carefully curated blend of educational workshops, cultural experiences, and strategic business dialogues, providing participants with practical insights into conducting business across both markets.

Educational Foundation

Participants engaged in three key workshops that formed the educational cornerstone of the program:

Doing Business in the UAE : A comprehensive overview of the UAE's business environment, regulatory framework, and market opportunities

: A comprehensive overview of the UAE's business environment, regulatory framework, and market opportunities Navigating Sustainability: ESG Workshop for UAE Based Businesses : An in-depth exploration of Environmental, Social, and Governance practices essential for modern business operations

: An in-depth exploration of Environmental, Social, and Governance practices essential for modern business operations Innovation Workshop and Business Case Development: Hands-on sessions focused on developing innovative business solutions and practical case studies

Cultural Immersion and Market Understanding

The program included visits to iconic UAE landmarks, providing participants with deeper cultural context essential for successful cross-border business relationships. Participants experienced the grandeur of Emirates Palace and the architectural magnificence of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, while also enjoying the traditional LIWA Dates Festival.

To understand local market dynamics, the group explored diverse retail ecosystems including Madinat Zayed and YAS Mall, gaining firsthand insights into consumer behavior and market trends in the UAE.

Strategic Business Exchanges

A key highlight of the camp was the series of business dialogues and site visits to leading organizations, facilitating meaningful exchanges between UAE and Chinese business communities. These included:

Abu Dhabi Chamber : Strategic discussions on bilateral trade opportunities and business development

: Strategic discussions on bilateral trade opportunities and business development Louvre Abu Dhabi : Exploring the intersection of culture and business in the UAE's creative economy

: Exploring the intersection of culture and business in the UAE's creative economy M42 at Masdar : Insights into the UAE's healthcare innovation and sustainable city development

: Insights into the UAE's healthcare innovation and sustainable city development Houses of RUYA: Ruya Villa : a visit to Dr. Carrie Huang’s art gallery as she shared her journey in promoting culture and heritage in the region.

: a visit to Dr. Carrie Huang’s art gallery as she shared her journey in promoting culture and heritage in the region. WeRide : Exposure to cutting-edge autonomous vehicle technology and innovation

: Exposure to cutting-edge autonomous vehicle technology and innovation Dubai Mall Chinatown: Exploring established Chinese business presence in the UAE market

Building Bridges for Future Collaboration

Dr. Constance Van Horne of ADSM commented, "The UAE-China Business Camp represents our commitment to fostering international business understanding and creating platforms for meaningful cross-cultural exchange. This program not only educated participants about business practices in both markets but also created lasting connections that will benefit future bilateral trade relations, and we ensured to introduce the real Emirati hospitality."

The program successfully brought together business leaders, entrepreneurs, and students from both countries, creating a foundation for ongoing collaboration and partnership development between UAE and Chinese business communities.