Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Airports, operator of the world’s biggest international hub, is setting the stage for an unforgettable finale to Dubai Airshow 2025 (DAS), promising a gala dinner experience that will bring together 3,300 VIP guests for a night of exceptional entertainment, dining and immersive storytelling.

Taking place on 20 November and aligned with DAS’ ‘The Future Is Here’ theme, the Dubai Airshow Gala Dinner will feature headline performances from award-winning artists Teddy Swims and Mark Ronson, during an evening that celebrates the people, ideas, and partnerships shaping the next era of aviation. Multi-platinum powerhouse, Teddy Swims, will headline the evening with his genre-blurring sound of soul, country, and pop. Mark Ronson, nine-time Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer will close out the night with an unforgettable afterparty DJ set.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said: “The Dubai Airshow is where the aviation and aerospace world doesn't just gather, it lifts off. It’s a convergence of ambition, imagination, and progress, where the future of flight is shaped through conversation and collaboration.

In that spirit, the Airshow Gala Dinner has become more than an unmissable social fixture. It’s a celebration of the human dimension behind aviation's momentum - of the people, ideas, and partnerships that give meaning to everything we build. Over the years, the stage has welcomed legends and icons Maroon 5, The Script, OneRepublic, Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez. Each performance has added something unforgettable to an evening that reflects both the scale of our industry and the soul behind it.

This year’s edition will be our most ambitious yet, a tribute to the energy that moves us forward, and to aviation’s enduring role in connecting the world not just physically, but creatively, culturally, and collectively.”

From start-to-finish, guests will be immersed in a carefully curated experience at Atlantis the Palm, where the red carpet will transform into a dynamic space featuring interactive activations designed to deliver a series of striking, memorable moments before being officially welcomed to the event by HH Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports. Guests will then enjoy a world-class dining experience, surrounded by cutting-edge displays and multisensory installations that bring the evening’s theme to life.

Global record-breaking recording artist Teddy Swims will take to the stage to perform hit songs including ‘Lose Control’ and ‘The Door’ against the backdrop of Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah. Acclaimed DJ and producer Mark Ronson, known for his collaborations with Amy Winehouse, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga, will headline the exclusive after-party that brings the celebration of aviation to a close.

Widely regarded as the standout social occasion of the Dubai Airshow and a fixture on the global aviation calendar, the event reflects Dubai’s role in shaping and celebrating the future of global aviation.

