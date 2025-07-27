Mr Hisham Ismail, Chief HR Officer at Sala Addressed the Need to Redefine the Stereotypes Surrounding Career Transitions

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia’s leading HR technology startup, Jisr, hosted its tenth edition of its flagship initiative, Majlis, in Makkah on July 22. First launched in Riyadh in 2024, the Majlis platform has welcomed over 3,000 attendees from various industries, as well as more than 200 leaders in HR and executives from both the public and private sectors. Past sessions have featured notable speakers, including Mr. Sultan Al-Sahmah, Mr. Naif Al-Faheid, and Mr. Abdulrahman Al-Akhdar, among other distinguished guests who have contributed to shaping high-level conversations on workforce transformation.

The event’s continued growth mirrors Jisr’s rapid ascent in the Saudi tech landscape. In 2023, the company secured a $30 million Series A funding round led by Merak Capital, marking a significant milestone in its mission to modernise HR operations across the Kingdom. This investment will accelerate Jisr’s product development and reinforce its role as a key contributor to the digital transformation in human capital.

This edition of Majlis is particularly notable as it marks the first time the event has been hosted within a client's headquarters, with Sala welcoming Jisr to their newly opened Makkah HQ. Sala, a fellow Saudi startup, offers a powerful workplace model - exemplifying talent migration by attracting professionals from Riyadh to the western region. By exploring the experience of hosting Majlis outside of the central business cores, this highlights Jisr’s commitment to promoting significant dialogue across all areas in Saudi. The event also further strengthens Jisr’s presence with potential clients in Makkah as well as influential local organisations such as AlBaik and Saudi National Bank (SNB).

Sala’s proactive partnership in hosting the Majlis reflects not only their dedication to cultivating strong HR practices, but also the growing prestige of the initiative itself.

In addition to exploring employee engagement strategies, the dialogue touched up on the impact of workforce migration – both within and beyond Saudi Arabia – and its implications for talent pipelines, organisational development, and policy planning.

About Jisr

Jisr is a Saudi Arabian human resources (HR) management platform, specifically a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, founded in 2016. It offers a comprehensive HR ecosystem, including core HR functions, payroll management, recruitment, and more, all within a single platform. Jisr aims to streamline HR operations, enhance compliance with Saudi labor laws, and support organisational growth through technology.