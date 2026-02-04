ALULA, Saudi Arabia/PRNewswire/ -- The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is preparing to host the second edition of the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies (ACEME), to be held February 8-9, 2026, in AlUla Governorate, in partnership between the Saudi Ministry of Finance and the International Monetary Fund. The event will be attended by finance ministers, central bank governors, and policymakers, along with heads of international financial institutions and economic experts from various countries of the world.

The conference will be held amid rapid transformations in the global economy. This environment requires emerging market economies to strengthen their resilience and seize new opportunities to ensure sustainable growth and to improve living standards, which will positively reflect on global economic stability.

ACEME illustrates the important strategic partnership between the Saudi Ministry of Finance and the International Monetary Fund, and also reflects the Kingdom's growing role in supporting international economic dialogue and strengthening international cooperation.

His Excellency the Minister of Finance, Mr. Mohammed Aljadaan, stressed that the Kingdom's hosting of the conference is an extension of its continued commitment to supporting international efforts aimed at enhancing global financial and economic stability. He also noted that emerging market economies represent a pivotal element in the global economic system due to their direct impact on global economic growth and stability.

Minister Aljadaan said, "The AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies provides a unique platform for exchanging views on global economic developments and discussing policies and reforms that will support inclusive growth and enhance economic resilience, in light of broader international cooperation that contributes to confronting common challenges."

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Dr. Kristalina Georgieva, said "The AlUla conference provides a vital platform for emerging economies to discuss how they can navigate the risks and embrace the opportunities ahead. In these times of sweeping transformations in the global economy, driven by technology, demography and geopolitics, policy makers face a more challenging and uncertain environment. Countries should work together to strengthen resilience through sound macroeconomic and financial policies."

The conference participants will exchange experiences, coordinate policies, and support economic reform paths, which can help these countries benefit from global economic transformations and achieve more inclusive and sustainable growth.

The conference also aims to: raise international awareness of the challenges facing emerging market economies; highlight the successful experiences of some countries in building innovative solutions that enhance international cooperation; support investment attraction; and help improve living standards and achieve economic prosperity.

