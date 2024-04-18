Muscat:– Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that it will hold its design exhibit at Milan Design Week’s Fuorisalone 2024 from April 16 to 21. The exhibit is located at Le Cavallerizze, in the prestigious Leonardo da Vinci National Museum of Science and Technology in Milan, Italy. At the event, Samsung’s Corporate Design Center’s exhibition, “Newfound Equilibrium,” will showcase Samsung’s user-centered design philosophy, “Samsung Design Identity 5.0: Essential∙Innovative∙Harmonious.”

“Design must fully take the human experience into consideration, and Samsung’s design principles achieve this,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Corporate Design Center at Samsung Electronics. “With our human-centered design philosophy, we aim to create a future that harmonizes with the lives of our customers through innovation with purpose.”

Five Unique Spaces Bring Essential∙Innovative∙Harmonious to Life

Samsung’s “Newfound Equilibrium” exhibition at Milan Design Week 2024 will showcase an inspiring vision for a better future that encompasses the balance between people and technology. To make an impact on attendees, the exhibit will feature media art that awakens the senses — particularly sight, hearing and smell.

Anchoring the multi-sensory experience, the immersive installation guides visitors through five spaces that express Samsung’s Essential⸱Innovative⸱Harmonious design identity as a thoughtful composition of light, sound and digital interactions. The five spaces that communicate with visitors through displays, sensors and light are titled “Essence,” “Innovation,” “Harmony,” “Infinite Dream” and “New Dawning.” As visitors approach the screens in the spaces, translucent elements change into specific shapes and textures, and the shapes beyond the window appear as if they are approaching onlookers, allowing them to immerse themselves in the dream of an infinite future drawing nearer.

Through collaborations with the human craftsmanship of ceramic masters MUTINA, and wood veneer wizards ALPI, the Bespoke Refrigerator and AirDresser have also been reimagined considering the co-existence of people and technology.

Samsung’s “Newfound Equilibrium” exhibition is located at Via Olona, 6 bis, Milan and offers free entry, at the following times/dates:

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (April 16-18)

10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (April 19-20)

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (April 21)

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

