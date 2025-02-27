Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: SAMI, the national defense and security champion, a PIF company, successfully concluded its participation as the Platinum Sponsor of the first Aerospace Connect Forum, held in Jeddah from February 24–25, 2025. Under the patronage of His Excellency Mr. Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, and organized by the Industrial Center and co-hosted by the General Authority of Civil Aviation, the forum was successful in driving innovation, promoting the localization of aerospace technologies in alignment with Vision 2030 and creating an ideal platform for international collaboration and investment.

The forum was inaugurated by His Excellency Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, and His Excellency Eng. Khalil bin Ibrahim bin Salamah, Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Industrial Affairs, who also visited the SAMI pavilion. As a Platinum Sponsor, SAMI’s presence at the forum was particularly significant, showcasing its key division, SAMI Aerospace, through its subsidiaries, SAMI Alsalam Aerospace Industries, SAMI Figeac, SAMI Aerospace Mechanics and SAMI AEC.

SAMI Figeac presented its latest innovations in aerospace components, including metal parts used in aircraft parts, floor beams, wing ribs, and Tailcone panels. Additionally, the F-15SA pylons, designed for mounting external equipment such as fuel tanks beneath aircraft wings, were showcased. These pylons are manufactured at SAMI Alsalam Aerospace Industries’ facilities.

Experts from across SAMI’s divisions participated in a panel discussion titled "Trends, Challenges and Best Practices for Ensuring Aircraft Reliability and Safety," where they discussed the company’s continuous efforts to enhance local aerospace manufacturing capabilities and identified opportunities for growth within the sector.

At the close of the first day, and His Excellency Eng. Khalil bin Ibrahim bin Salamah, Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Industrial Affairs, alongside SAMI CEO, Eng. Thamer AlMuhid, and accompanying delegation toured the SAMI Aerospace Mechanics and SAMI Figeac Aero Manufacturing facilities. The visit provided an opportunity to assess progress, review advanced manufacturing technologies, and explore the Kingdom’s growing industrial capabilities in aerospace, reinforcing the commitment to localizing 50% of Saudi Arabia’s military spending by 2030.