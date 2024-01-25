ABB FIA World Championship returns to Riyadh with rounds 2 and 3 of season 10 tomorrow and Saturday

Saudi Arabia has ‘really embraced the sport’ says Formula E veteran

Tickets still available from SAR 100 on the FIA Formula E website

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: NEOM McLaren’s Sam Bird insists it’s a level playing field and that any driver is capable of winning at the 2024 Diriyah E-Prix this weekend. Live from the Diriyah Circuit, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to Saudi Arabia for a record-extending sixth time with rounds 2 and 3 of season 10.

With audience excitement ramping up ahead of back-to-back night races tomorrow and Saturday, Bird’s comments illustrate precisely why the electric racing series is the world’s most competitive motorsport.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow first race, the two-time Diriyah E-Prix race winner said: “We’ve seen time and time again that the form book in Formula E gets completely ripped apart. There’s so much competition and this makes for great racing and great viewing. This weekend will be full of fun and excitement with the world’s best driver going head-to-head.”

For Bird, Diriyah always brings back fond memories having won races here in seasons 6 and 7. While referring to the ‘positive vibes’ that always accompany his experiences in Saudi Arabia, he revealed that the Diriyah E-Prix is a firm favorite for all drivers on the grid.

“Everybody enjoys this track – I speak for all the drivers in saying this is one of our favorites,” Bird continued. “Diriyah has been on the calendar for many years now and it’s always one that we embrace and look forward to.”

For Formula E fans far and wide, a major source of intrigue and interest is the consecutive night races that see the event billed as a ‘Double Header in the Dark’ each year. For Bird, though, he sees the circuit itself as the primary challenge.

“The track is so well-lit that it almost feels like a daytime race,” he revealed. “It’s not so much the night racing that’s the challenge – it’s the circuit. I always look forward to racing here. I’ve had decent success here in the past and hopefully, the team and I can show some good pace this time out.”

A Formula E veteran having competed in every world championship season since the first 2014, few are better positioned to offer an opinion about the sport’s evolution in Saudi Arabia than Bird. Having raced in cities and countries all over the world on many occasions, he credits the Kingdom for presenting something special.

“The Kingdom has really embraced the sport,” he added. “They make a proper event of it and there’s always concerts with headline names alongside the races and fan activations. Many people are attracted to everything and it’s great to see.

“I think Formula E has been good for Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia’s been good for Formula E.”

This year’s Diriyah E-Prix is the latest illustration of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to host the very best international events across all sports.

As well as world class motor racing, the event offers a weekend of sport and entertainment, with OneRepublic, on Friday, and the Backstreet Boys, on Saturday, headlining a weekend of live music. Axwell and Nancy Ajram are also starring on the Friday night, while Afrojack and Cairokee perform on the Saturday. In addition to the incredible live music, there is entertainment for the whole family with a gaming arena, street food, and much more.

The Diriyah E-Prix is part of an incredible year-round schedule of international sports in the Kingdom, with motorsport, football, boxing, tennis, esports, combat sports, golf, and equestrian events all locked in for 2024 – and with more to come.

With a weekend of supercharged action and electrified entertainment fast approaching, fans can secure their seats through the FIA Formula E website for the January 26 & 27 races. Grandstand and general admission tickets are available from SAR100.

