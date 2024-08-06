Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Saudia Dairy and Food Stuff Company (SADAFCO), the leader in UHT (long life) milk, ice cream and tomato paste in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has participated in the recent Tamkeen Forum, organized by The Society of Majid Bin Abdulaziz for Development and Social Services, a community committed to sustainability as a core strategy to empower individuals and develop communities, and supported by the Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in Jeddah.

In line with Saudi Arabia’s aspirations, SADAFCO remains committed to contribute towards the development of a dynamic and diverse economy where everyone has the opportunity to succeed – one of the key objectives of Vision 2030. Thus, the Tamkeen Forum was the perfect venue for the leading food company to introduce participants to the diverse and rewarding career paths that the rapidly expanding Saudi manufacturing industry has to offer. SADAFCO has received over 1,500 applications during the forum.

“Since its establishment nearly 50 years ago, SADAFCO has been nurturing generations with goodness and hapiness,” said Nadia A. Malaika, Chief Human Resource Officer of SADAFCO. “But at the heart of SADAFCO’s progress has always been its diverse workforce, with a female workforce making up approximately 20 percent of our 900+ Saudi employees, SADAFCO is dedicated to empowering Saudi nationals across all roles, fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace.”

“At Tamkeen Forum, our team enlightened attendees on the compelling job prospects within manufacturing and distribution. Witnessing the passion and competence of this new generation of Saudi talent firsthand filled us with an overwhelming sense optimism regarding the nation’s future.” Nadia A. Malaika added.

The three-day event, underlines the significance of improving the Kingdom’s employment channels and mechanisms. Placing and emphasis on fair recruitment and featuring motivating workshops, Tamkeen Forum brought together the new wave of Saudi talent in pursuit of attractive job opportunities with some of the most respected and successful Saudi organizations, including SADAFCO.