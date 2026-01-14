At DIMDEX, Saab will be displaying a range of advanced systems that provide operational superiority across sea, air, and land domains. With a proud history of keeping people and society safe, Saab remains committed to its strategic partnership with Qatar, one that is underpinned by over a decade of excellence and innovation.



In focus at the show will be GlobalEye, the most advanced Airborne Early Warning and Control solution that operates as a strategic national asset in peace, crisis and conflict. GlobalEye brings ground-breaking capabilities that provide simultaneous air, maritime and ground surveillance in one single solution, enabling real-time information exchange and data fusion across domains.



Saab will also highlight its advanced range of radar capabilities; designed for multi-role missions and simultaneous air surveillance as well as ship or ground based air and maritime defence.



"Qatar is an important market for Saab, and as a steadfast contributor to regional security and safety, our presence at DIMDEX is a natural choice. Our solutions align with Qatar's strategic national security priorities, and we look forward to engaging with partners and stakeholders to demonstrate how our cutting-edge maritime, air, and land systems can bolster Qatar's defence and security needs," says Carl-Johan Bergholm, head of Saab’s business area Surveillance.



Visit stand 312A in Hall 4 to learn how Saab is helping to keep people and society safe.

Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 27,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world. Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations.



Saab AB (publ)

SE-581 88 Linköping

Sweden

