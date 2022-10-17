With the spirit of social responsibility and adopting a healthy lifestyle, Amman Marathon held on Friday, October 14, 2022, with a team of 60 people working in Rotana Hotels in Jordan: The Boulevard Arjaan by Rotana, Amman Rotana, and Centro Mada Amman by Rotana.

The team took a part in this marathon within the 10km race segment, which started from Al Hussein Sport City till The Roman Amphitheater, donating 20% of the registration fees to NGOs in Jordan.

Mrs. Hala Massaad Nahas, General Manager of The Boulevard Arjaan by Rotana, described the event as “A chance to observe Amman’s beauty from a new perspective, one not affected by the rush of our ordinary daily life. Everyone here wants to support charity while enjoying their time and their city together.”

Mr. Patrice Cornée, General Manager of Amman Rotana, expressed his excitement, saying, “I’m so glad and proud to see the growing popularity of this event, and it also pleases me to see an embodiment of the growing public awareness for the need to adopt a healthier lifestyle, which is obvious with the various community segments participating in the event.”

As for Mr. Imad Akil, General Manager of Centro Mada by Rotana, he took the opportunity to comment “On behalf of all participants, thanks to those who invested such remarkable effort to make this event a reality. This great event is worthy of presenting Amman, and Jordan, to the whole world.”

Rotana currently manages a portfolio of over 100 properties throughout the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Turkey, with an aggressive expansion plan in place. Rotana has chosen to acknowledge how precious time is by making all time spent in their range of hotels ‘Treasured Time’. This means Rotana has pledged to understand and meet the individual needs of all guests. In so doing, Rotana has evolved its product brands to include, Rotana Hotels & Resorts, Centro Hotels by Rotana, Rayhaan Hotels & Resorts by Rotana, Arjaan Hotel Apartments by Rotana, Edge by Rotana and The Residences by Rotana. Treasured Time. The Rotana promise to you.

