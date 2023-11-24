Dubai Muscle Show, the biggest of its kind in the Middle East, has been launched Friday 24th Nov. 2023 at Dubai World Trade Center, within an area of 26 thousand square/meter.

The event is held in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council (DSC), and it is attracting more than 35 thousand visitors from UAE & overseas.

Dubai Muscle Show, which will continue up to Sunday 26th Nov. 2023, is organized alongside Dubai Active Life and Dubai Active Industry

The inaugurating events of the Dubai Muscle Show were held in the presence of H.E. Saeed Hareb, the Secretary General of DSC / H.E. Naser Aman Al-Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC / H.E. Maher Abdul Karim Jalfar, the Deputy CEO in Dubai World Trade Center / Nick Plair & Greg Hutsley, the Exhibition’s Organizers, who have all visited the Exhibition’s wards and met with participating world champions.

Dubai Muscle Show is arranged with participation of more than 600 athletes & specialists in training & physical fitness, and 400 prominent world companies.

The Egyptian Big Rami, the world champion in bodybuilding competitions “Mr. Olympia” in 2020 & 2021, is on the top of the list of participants in the event.

The Exhibition is joined by several top prominent world champions who have arrived in Dubai from the various continents of the world; top of them are: Ronnie Coleman who is known as Mr. Olympia, the world champion eight times & winner of 26 titles in the Bodybuilding World Championship / the world champion Chris Bumstead who gained Mr. Olympia’s title five times / Phil Heath, the winner of seven titles / Dexter Jackson, who secured the title twice / the Iranian professional Hadi Shufan who got 2nd place of Mr. Olympia three times / Kay Grimm, the American Professional in fitness field. The world’s famous champions met with media representatives & the visitors during the introduction sessions.

Dubai Muscle Show comprises exceptional collection of diverse shows and activities, presented by more than 400 world prominent companies from 25 countries, specialized in trademarks, sports, nutrition, fitness & bodybuilding equipment. The Exhibition’s activities are held with participation of the most famous global sports personalities & sports sector’s leaders including presidents & CEOs of the most eminent sports trademarks, beside top sports academies in fitness field. The Exhibition witnesses a package of the latest fitness products and sports equipment in addition to presenting of team sports lessons, fitness competitions and interactive discussions, related to the health scope.

Dubai Muscle Show also witnesses a package of sports competitions, fitness tests which decide fitness levels of participants who are fond of excitement & tough exercises.

The Exhibition is one of the most eminent events in the fitness field taking place in Dubai, and it is providing unique opportunities for visitors, whether bodybuilding athletes or sports clubs’ leaders, to benefit from the distinctive package of the offers.

Dubai Muscle Show represents the ideal destination for all sports & fitness fans, including athletes who desire to maintain their health, get rid of extra weights and enjoy elegant bodies & intact & health life.

