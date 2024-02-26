Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development announced the opening of registration for its first workshop in the 'Business Opportunities in Priority Sectors' Workshop Series. Scheduled to commence on March 4, 2024, this workshop will focus on the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector and the Healthcare sector. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities within these industries, the workshop promises a transformative experience spanning four days and totaling 20 hours.

The workshop format combines real-life case studies with interactive sessions, equipping participants with the practical tools and insights necessary to transform their ideas into successful businesses. While the workshop will be conducted online for the first three days to ensure accessibility and convenience for aspiring entrepreneurs, the fourth day will require participants' physical presence for idea presentations to a panel of experts and stakeholders. Participants will receive invaluable feedback and recommendations based on the evaluation of their ideas. Even after the workshop concludes, participants will benefit from continued comprehensive support and guidance from experts for two months.

In collaboration with Sia Partners, ‘Business Opportunities in Priority Sectors workshop series’offers participants a unique opportunity to refine their business models, pitch their ideas to industry-leading experts, and gain invaluable insights into market trends and regional insights. With a focus on fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, the workshop series aligns with Abu Dhabi's strategic vision, tapping into the immense potential of SMEs within its priority sectors.

Khalifa Fund invites aspiring Emirati entrepreneurs with existing businesses in the ICT or healthcare sectors to apply for this transformative learning experience.

To apply, interested candidates can visit the registration link https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/KF2024 to fill out the application form, and submit their details for consideration. Please note that all applications will undergo an assessment process. Khalifa Fund will then choose 50 qualified candidates from the ICT and healthcare sectors. There will be a subsidized registration fee of 350 AED for the selected applicants to participate in the workshop.

For more information, please contact the Khalifa Fund call center at 600 500506.

About Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development was established in 2007, by the virtue of the Law 14 of 2005 and its amendments, in the implementation of the vision of the late Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The Khalifa Fund works as an independent, not-for-profit economic development agency of the Government of Abu Dhabi for the development and support of small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs).

The Fund helps to develop local enterprises in Abu Dhabi through instilling and enriching an investment culture amongst UAE nationals. The Fund also seeks to support and develop SMEs in the Emirate.

Khalifa Fund was founded in 2007 with a total capital of AED 300 million, which gradually increased in 2008 to AED 1 billion, in order to meet the growing demand for the Fund’s services. In 2011, the Fund’s total capital was increase to AED 2 billion, and the Fund covered all of the UAE through a network of branches.

