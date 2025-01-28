Abu Dhabi-UAE – The first day of the 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF), which kicked off today in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, featured a dynamic agenda of insightful panel discussions and interactive presentations.

The day one sessions celebrated the UAEREP’s 10th anniversary, highlighting its decade-long journey as a global center of excellence in scientific research and innovation. Experts also discussed the regional and global water security, as well as the latest scientific and technological advancements in weather modification, rain enhancement, and water security research worldwide.

Artificial Intelligence for weather modification was a key focus of the day’s discussions, which included a series of high-level panels featuring prominent experts and decision-makers from the UAE and abroad.

Organized by the National Center of Meteorology, through the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), the Forum runs from 28 to 30 January 2025 at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers. The 7th edition is centered on five key strategic pillars including Collaboration, Innovation, Capacity Building, Artificial Intelligence and Applied Research.

Fireside Chat: A Decade of Innovation: UAEREP’s Global Leadership in Rain Enhancement

The day’s sessions commenced with a Fireside Chat titled “A Decade of Innovation: UAEREP’s Global Leadership in Rain Enhancement between HE Dr. Nawal Al Hosany, the Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and Dr. Steve Griffiths, Vice Chancellor at the American University of Sharjah to commemorate the 10th anniversary of UAEREP. The two distinguished advisory board members shared insights on UAEREP’s transformative journey, highlighting how strategic investments have driven scientific advancements and innovation in rainfall enhancement. The discussion also explored the program’s role in supporting the UAE’s broader efforts in scientific research, climate action, and water security.

IREF’s first plenary session: Regional and Global Perspectives on Water Security

The first high-level plenary session titled “Regional and Global Perspectives on Water Security” began with a keynote by Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, UAE. The panel session drew the participation of top experts including Mr. LoÏc Fauchon, President of the World Water Council, ISC Co-Chair, and Ayesha Al Ateeqi, Executive Director of the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative.

Moderated by Tom Urquhart, News Presenter, Dubai Eye Radio, Arabian Radio Network, the session discussed the regional and global implications of climate change on water availability, distribution, and quality. This session focused on how rising temperatures, shifting weather patterns, and increased frequency of extreme events are impacting water resources. Participants also explored innovative strategies and collaborative efforts needed to ensure sustainable water management and resilience in the face of climate-driven uncertainties.

The session also examined key topics including climate change impacts on regional water resources, feedback and interactions across the Water-Energy-Food nexus, climate adaptation and resilience building, innovative water resource augmentation and management practices and future outlook and emerging challenges.

IREF’s second plenary session: Artificial Intelligence for Weather Modification: Future Pathways

The second high-level plenary session titled “Artificial Intelligence for Weather Modification: Future Pathways” featured top panelists including H.E. Mohammed Bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services of the UAE Government at the Prime Minister’s Office, UAE, HE Hasan Al Hosani, Managing Director, Bayanat, G42, UAE, Dr. Christian Ponder, Senior Researcher, Microsoft Research, AI for Science, USA and Tom Urquhart, News Presenter, Dubai Eye Radio, Arabian Radio Network who moderated the session.

The high-level plenary session delved into the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in the realm of climate and weather forecasting and related climate intervention activities. Experts discussed the multifaceted capabilities of AI applications, highlighting their role in bolstering climate adaptation strategies and weather modification efforts. The session also highlighted ways to foster collaboration among scientists, policymakers, and industry leaders to address the pressing issue of water security, ultimately contributing to global efforts in mitigating climate change impacts.

Key topics also included AI-driven weather forecasting and climate prediction, innovative AI applications in high-resolution/cloud-scale modelling, potential use-cases for weather modification impact assessments and ethical and regulatory considerations in AI-driven climate/weather applications.

Technical session One: Hybrid Ai-Physics-Based Models and Data Science for Climate And Weather Research

The third session titled “Hybrid Ai-Physics-Based Models and Data Science for Climate And Weather Research: Pathway To Weather Modification Applications” started with an opening address by Andrew Jackson, CEO of the Inception, a G42 company. The session panel brought together distinguished experts including Björn Stevens, Director Max Planck Institute, Marouane Temimi, Associate Professor, Stevens Institute of Technology, and Luca Delle Monache, UAEREP’s 4th Cycle Awardee, Deputy Director of the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes (CW3E), and Daniel Rosenfeld, UAEREP 5th Cycle awardee, Professor at Institute of Earth Sciences at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Moderated by Raha Hakimdavar Senior Advisor to the Deans of Georgetown University in Qatar the session explored the synergies between AI and physics-based models and data science for climate and weather research. Experts discussed how these hybrid approaches enhance forecasting accuracy and advance our understanding of atmospheric dynamics, while exploring the latest innovations and implications for climate intervention and weather modification techniques.

The session also featured several presentations by participating experts. The first presentation, delivered by Björn Stevens, was titled “EVE and the challenge of anticipating changing patterns of precipitation”, whereas the second presentation, by Marouane Temimi, focused on “Blending AI- and Physics-based Models with Advanced Sensing Techniques to Support Weather Research.

The third presentation, delivered by Luca Delle Monache, was titled " A Hybrid Machine Learning Framework for Enhanced Precipitation Nowcasting.”

The 7th IREF coincides with UAEREP’s 10th anniversary, a milestone that underscores its decade-long commitment to advancing rain enhancement science and technology as a sustainable solution to water scarcity challenges, while contributing to water and food security both locally and globally. To date, UAEREP has allocated AED 82.6 million towards the successful completion of 11 innovative research projects, resulting in 8 patents, with 3 more pending registration. Additionally, 3 new research projects are currently underway.

With a strong emphasis on artificial intelligence solutions for weather enhancement, the Forum seeks to serve as a global platform for scientific discussions, fostering collaboration and innovation in rain enhancement science.

About the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP):

The UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) is a pioneering research initiative launched by the UAE Presidential Court in 2016 and overseen by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). The program aims to address the critical issue of water security through advancing scientific research in the field of rain enhancement. Every two years, the program offers up to three winning research proposals a grant of US $1.5 Million each. To date, UAEREP has awarded 14 cutting-edge research proposals from 9 countries. Aligned with the UAE's Innovation Strategy, the UAEREP seeks to support the development of human capital and stimulate investment in research within this vital field.

About the International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF):

Held once every two years in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of Presidential Court, and organized by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) through the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science, the International Rain Enhancement Forum (IREF) serves a global platform at the forefront of rain enhancement research. The Forum convenes leading international and national experts, researchers, scientists and stakeholders to tackle critical water and sustainability issues worldwide.