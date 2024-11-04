Convening top tier global business leaders and industry experts

Game changing food tech with hundreds of new-to-show exhibitors

Dubai, UAE: The stage is set for the most impactful events in the global food manufacturing and hospitality sectors, as Gulfood Manufacturing and GulfHost 2024 prepare to open their doors to anticipated visitors in the tens of thousands from tomorrow until November 7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The co-located events will be the biggest editions ever, with a total of almost 3,000 exhibitors from over 100 countries over 21 halls, showcasing the innovative products and solutions that are driving huge gains in efficiency, profitability and sustainability in the F&B and foodservice sectors. Rounding out an unmissable mix will be insights into the latest trends, advances and challenges in the F&B industry at the Food Tech and Foodservice Excellence Summits, awards to recognise trailblazers in both sectors - and myriad opportunities for networking, collaboration and business development across the three days.

Trixie LohMirmand, Executive Vice President, Dubai World Trade Centre commented: “The evolving food manufacturing and hospitality landscape is being reshaped by a focus on sustainable practices, strategic partnerships, and advanced technologies like AI, IoT, and automation. This week’s Gulfood Manufacturing and GulfHost provide the platform for industry leaders and stakeholders to collaborate on innovative solutions—from sustainable production and food security to financing and investment strategies—that can drive growth, reduce environmental impact, and enhance product quality and safety, ultimately ensuring a more sustainable and accessible food supply chain.”

A showcase of future-ready solutions

Across 1 million square feet of exhibition space, the cutting edge of processing, packaging, ingredients, supply chain solutions and control & automation, will be on display to buyers from international manufacturers – often for the first time. These include novel ingredient solutions from Bunge, Cargill, Novonesis and Tate and Lyle; sustainable packaging and production concepts from GEA, Krones and Tetra Pak, automation innovations from Husky, Ishida and Multivac, and smart factory technology from Johnson Controls and Siemens, and many more.

Inanc Isik, General Manager, Retail, Kerry Middle East, commented: “Gulfood Manufacturing is the leading platform for Kerry to connect and engage with the food and beverage industry, and we are equally excited this year to deliver the next generation of food innovation. Harnessing human intelligence to capture food and beverage trends based on consumers’ out-of-home experience, our goal is for brands to visualise their next big idea and co-create food and beverage products that will delight consumers. In addition, Kerry’s broad technology capabilities, from taste, science-backed proactive health to food protection and preservation, enable industry to offer products that meet consumer demand for foods that support their health and wellbeing while being delicious and excite the senses. As always, our vision is to make it easier and valuable for our customers to work with us to deliver sustainable nutrition solutions that are good for people and the planet.”

FoodTech Summit

This year’s FoodTech Summit will kick off tomorrow at midday with a keynote speech from strategic futurist Dr. Mark van Rijmenam, an international expert on AI, digital transformation and cutting-edge technologies, looking at how organisations can leverage these tools responsibly to drive a much-needed technological revolution. Van Rijmenam will be joined by over 100 other industry experts delving into emerging food management strategies, disruptive food tech, financing for food production, strategies for fighting food waste, enhancing food security, R&D within ingredients, the rise of functional foods and nutraceuticals and much more.

Innovative trailblazers to be honoured

To mark the tenth anniversary of Gulfood Manufacturing, this year’s Gulfood Manufacturing Awards will recognise the most innovative products and technologies of the past decade, that have redefined F&B industry standards, enhanced productivity, improved convenience, and driven sustainable development. The industry’s pioneers will be recognised across ten categories, including best packaging innovation of the decade, sustainable company of the decade, digital transformation of the decade, automation innovation of the decade, plant-based manufacturing company and more.

Attendance at Gulfood Manufacturing and GulfHost is free and gives registrants access to both events with a single pass. The event is strictly for trade professionals only.