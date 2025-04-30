Cairo, Egypt — Egypt is strengthening its position as a global hub for digital business services and technology innovation. At the American Chamber of Commerce in Egypt’s Investment Conference, held on April 29, Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), participated in a high-level panel discussion titled “A Hub for Digital Innovation: Untapped Opportunities.”

During the session, El-Zaher underscored Egypt’s expanding role in the global offshoring landscape, citing its strategic geographical location, multilingual and cost-effective talent pool, and continued public investment in digital infrastructure and innovation ecosystems.

“Egypt offers an exceptional platform for investors and technology companies aiming to scale regionally and globally,” said El-Zaher. “With over 760,000 university graduates annually—including 50,000 in ICT, approximately 171,000 in finance and accounting, and 28% in STEM fields—combined with 80% foreign-language proficiency among the workforce, Egypt stands out in the global services market.”

He added that Egypt delivers cost savings of up to 68% in outsourcing operations—across contact centers, business process services, IT, engineering R&D, and embedded software—compared to traditional outsourcing destinations.

A Mature Destination for Services Delivery

El-Zaher also emphasized ITIDA’s strategic priorities: attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), accelerating digital skills development, and advancing Egypt’s IT offshoring ecosystem.

“Egypt is already home to more than 205 global service delivery centers—cementing its position as a leading offshoring destination and a rising hub for high-value digital services,” he said.

Scaling Egypt’s Digital Talent Pipeline

ITIDA CEO spotlighted key government-led programs aimed at equipping youth with market-ready digital skills. These initiatives, driven by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) and delivered through affiliated institutions such as the Information Technology Institute (ITI) and the National Telecommunication Institute (NTI), aim to train 500,000 individuals in 2024–2025.

“Our ‘Train-to-Hire’ model ensures talent isn’t just trained—it’s job-ready,” El-Zaher noted. “Through close collaboration with institutions like ITI and NTI, we’re closing the gap between education and industry demands.”

A High-Profile Industry Dialogue

The panel featured an influential lineup of speakers:

Mr. Ahmed Yehia, CEO of Fintech and Digital Lifestyle at e& Egypt

Ms. Amal Enan, Managing Partner at 500 Global

Mr. Todd Wilcox, Co-Chair of AmCham’s Banking Committee and CEO and Deputy Chair of HSBC

Mr. Mohamed Refaie Ahmed, Global Enterprise Networking Services Practice Leader at IBM

The discussion was moderated by Mr. Hossam Seifeldin, Co-Chair of AmCham’s Digital Transformation Committee and CEO of Capgemini Egypt.

Towards Resilient Growth

Held under the theme “Towards Resilient Growth: Egypt’s Future as an Investment Hub”, the AmCham conference brought together a distinguished audience of policymakers, business leaders, and global investors. The event explored Egypt’s growing competitiveness as a destination for foreign capital and innovation-driven investment.