Dubai, UAE: Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the fourth edition of the World Police Summit (WPS) will convene at the Dubai World Trade Centre from May 13–15, 2025. Organized by Dubai Police, this premier event will gather leading thinkers and law enforcement professionals from across the globe, featuring an impressive roster of over 150 internationally-renowned speakers representing more than 100 countries.

The World Police Summit serves as a vital platform for international collaboration, the exchange of knowledge, and the sharing of crucial insights into addressing evolving challenges in policing. As law enforcement agencies worldwide increasingly adopt advanced technologies, the summit will explore opportunities for developing cutting-edge law enforcement technologies, enhancing community safety initiatives, and strengthening cross-border cooperation.

Emirates maintains its strategic partnership with the summit this year, serving as the World Police Summit official airline partner. His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said: “We are honored to continue our long-standing strategic partnership with Dubai Police, strengthening Dubai's position as the world's safest destination for tourism, leisure and business. Sponsoring the summit aligns with our priorities and vision for its agenda, especially those related to aviation security and measures to protect airports, aircraft and passengers from threats of terrorism and cyber-attacks. The event is also enhancing international cooperation in aviation security, building partnerships between senior security officials globally, developing unified policies that contribute to enhancing global aviation security, and other topics important to the aviation world in general and Emirates in particular.”

Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, commented: “The World Police Summit underscores Dubai’s prominent role at the forefront of global safety and security. Through impactful international events like the World Police Summit, we continue our commitment to fostering robust international cooperation and driving innovative solutions to tackle today’s complex security challenges. Held annually under the esteemed patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the summit contributes to envisioning the future of security work. It empowers the participating police organizations to uncover the constantly-evolving methods used by criminals and criminal networks around the world, enabling them to effectively anticipate and counter these threats to ensure the highest levels of security and safety for communities globally.”

The summit features a host of speakers with voices that will shape the global discourse on innovative, inclusive, and intelligent policing. The stellar lineup includes Irakli Beridze (UNICRI) and Michael LeVine (U.S. Consulate in Dubai) exploring policing’s tech-driven future. Human trafficking activists like Theresa Flores will also take part, in addition to cybercrime specialists such as Dr. Charis Savvides and ethics champions like Jimena Viveros.

The summit will also dedicate a series of sessions to children’s rights and protection, creating a safer digital world free from abuse, and combating child exploitation. Key speakers include Maryam Al Obaid, Advisor at The Executive Council; Pragathi Tummala, CEO of International Society for Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect (ISPCAN); and Dr. Elodie Tranchez, Senior Lecturer at the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR)

The summit offers 4 specialized platforms covering 12 key tracks, including Anti-Money Laundering, Organized Crime, Borderless Policing, Beyond Digital Transformation, Anti Narcotics, Aviation Security, Police Operations, Cyber Security & Cyber Fraud, AI in Policing, Crime Prevention and Community Policing, Traffic Security, and Junior Law Enforcement and Capacity Building. Delving into these topics, participating leaders will examine the challenges facing the world's law enforcement agencies, presenting and discussing innovative solutions to enhance security and minimize risk.

The World Police Summit 2025 is made possible through the collaboration of distinguished partners and sponsors who are at the forefront of advancing global law enforcement. Generous support is also offered by international organizations such as FBI, the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), EUROPOL, and the Pearls In Policing, GCC POL, Australia New Zealand Policing Advisory Agency (ANZPAA), International Law Enforcement Educators & Trainers Association (ILEETA).

Some of the world’s leading companies are also taking part, including Samsung as the event’s Strategic Partner, alongside key sponsors such as du, ESRI, Presight, Dahua Technology, Inkas Armored Vehicles, and Aksum Marine — all showcasing innovative solutions shaping the future of policing and public safety.

The Summit reinforces its role as a global hub for public security innovation, hosting an exhibition with over 200 companies showcasing cutting-edge AI, security tech, armored vehicles, surveillance, and maritime safety solutions. These strategic partnerships reflect a strong commitment to advancing law enforcement capabilities and crime prevention through the latest technologies.

About the World Police Summit:

The World Police Summit, one of the leading global forums for law enforcement professionals, is dedicated to advancing public safety and enhancing security through collaboration, innovation, and strategic insights.

Organised by Dubai Police, the World Police Summit was inaugurated in 2021 to bring together global leaders, experts, and innovators in law enforcement and public safety. Since then, the Summit has grown into a key international platform, drawing participants from over 138 nations.

The World Police Summit continues to deliver impactful solutions and insights to address the challenges of modern policing and law enforcement.

