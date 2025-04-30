Meanwhile, VIDEC shared findings from its ‘Travel Market Sizing and OTA Benchmarking’ study, which outlines opportunities for online travel agencies (OTA’s) in key markets

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Exclusive research unveiled at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) this week has highlighted key travel trends across the Middle East region. On the second day of ATM yesterday, Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company, revealed insights from the ‘ATM Trends Report: Leisure, Luxury and MICE – Leading Trends for the Middle East’.

The report explored the key forces shaping the travel sector in the Middle East and Arabian Gulf, providing an in-depth analysis of emerging travel trends, evolving travel preferences and economic impacts in the region. Examining growth in visits, nights and spend across inbound and outbound travel, the ATM Trends report highlights key source markets and future opportunities.

Introducing the report, Dave Goodger, Managing Director EMEA, Tourism Economics (An Oxford Economics Company) said: “Global travel will hit new record levels this year, converging back on the pre-pandemic trend, with international and domestic demand rebounding across all regions of the world.

“We are seeing people prioritising travel over many other aspects of spending, with the Middle East being a popular destination. In the GCC, growth is outpacing the global average and travel in the region is largely being driven by international demand, with over 85% of the expected growth in Middle East accommodation demand coming from international travel.”

Leading global travel services provider Trip.com Group shared insights into the remarkable potential of the region at the session titled “Partnering for Progress: Unlocking Tourism Growth Through Innovative Collaborations.” In particular, new trends in entertainment travel, educational travel, and elderly travel are bringing fresh opportunities to the region.

Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group, said: “The Middle East presents tremendous growth opportunities and serves as a crucial node connecting Europe, Africa, and Asia. Convenient entry policies, increased direct flights, and robust investments in tourism have contributed to its rapid recovery. With our insights into new consumer trends and our dedication to business and technological innovation, we look forward to strengthening our collaboration with regional partners to attract global travellers and bring forth a more connected and prosperous future.”

Today at ATM, research and travel M&A consultancy, VIDEC shared insights from its latest research examining market opportunities in the air and hotel sectors across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and India for online travel agencies (OTA). Titled ‘VIDEC’s Travel Market Sizing and OTA Benchmarking’, the study covers the period from 2019 to 2028 and provides in-depth insights into the fastest-growing travel market segments, future market projections, and key distribution trends shaping each market.

Introducing the research on ATM’s Future Stage, Virendra Jain, Founder and CEO, VIDEC Consultants said: “UAE, Saudi Arabia and India have a majority young and digitally connected population with purchasing power that’s conducive for the rapid growth of online travel. The UAE is an ultimate global village, and its cosmopolitan nature as well as its recognition as a major shopping centre, makes it a favoured destination for both Saudis and Indians. All three markets enjoy cultural and religious affinity, and enviable air connectivity. Religious, luxury, VFR and wellness are some of the primary tenets that would continue to perpetuate high-growth for this travel and tourism corridor.”

VIDEC estimates the UAE’s Total Air Market (TAM) will reach USD5.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.9%. from USD4.2 billion in 2024, reflecting a 32% increase from 2019. TAM measures the market opportunity using a demand-side methodology, taking in-to account only the bookings made from the local point of sale (POS). It excludes transit/transfers and bookings made from other POS, to pertinently arrive at the true potential of the UAE’s travel demand.

In terms of bookings, the total value of air tickets booked online through OTA’s in the Emirates was estimated to be USD679 million in 2024, up 20 per cent from the previous year. Meanwhile, the total value of bookings through airline websites or apps comprised 56% of the online air GBV in 2024 and one-fifth of the UAE’s TAM, representing a market size of USD851 million.

According to VIDEC, this growth is driven by airlines' robust booking interfaces and compelling loyalty programmes. Major airlines such as Emirates and Etihad are increasingly prioritising online direct channels, enhancing customer engagement through personalised travel experiences, while flydubai has enriched its customer experience by integrating with Emirates Skywards.

The report states that the UAE presents a dynamic landscape for OTA’s due to diverse airline choices and a large expatriate population. VIDEC suggests that although this poses challenges in terms of retaining a loyal customer base, this has created one of the most competitive and lucrative OTA markets in the world.

With digital adoption steadily rising, online channels are becoming the preferred medium for travel bookings in the UAE. OTA’s have emerged as key enablers, according to VIDEC, leveraging advanced technology, consumer-centric features and fintech solutions to deliver seamless travel experiences.

Virendra Jain covered UAE, Saudi Arabia and India travel and OTA markets as part of his presentation. The reports are made available below for the Arabian Travel Market 2025 attendees for a deeper dive:

VIDEC’s UAE Travel Market Opportunity, 2019-2028 VIDEC’s Saudi Arabia Travel Market Opportunity, 2019-2028 VIDEC’s India Travel Market Opportunity, FY22-FY27

ATM 2025 concludes tomorrow at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Welcoming over 55,000 attendees this week from 166 countries, the event has showcased more than 2,800 exhibitors. The 32nd edition of the show has centred on “Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity”, exploring how the future of tourism will be shaped by connectivity across borders, industries and communities.

The latest ATM news stories are available at https://hub.wtm.com/category/press/atm-press-releases/.

-Ends-

For more information, log on to wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html.

Now in its 32nd year, Arabian Travel Market (ATM) is the leading international travel and tourism event in the Middle East for inbound and outbound tourism professionals. Held annually at the Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2024 spanned 12 halls, making it the largest edition to date. With over 48,000 attendees and more than 35,000 visitors, including over 2,550 exhibitors and representatives from over 161 countries during last year's show, ATM remains a pivotal gathering for the global travel and tourism industry. Arabian Travel Market is part of Arabian Travel Week. #ATMDubai

ATM takes place from 28 April to 1 May 2025, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai

https://www.wtm.com/atm/en-gb.html

Arabian Travel Week is a week-long festival of events from 28 April to 4 May, alongside Arabian Travel Market 2025. Providing a renewed focus for the Middle East’s travel and tourism sector, it includes the all-New Business Events @ATM focusing on MICE, Start-Up Competition, influencers’ events, GBTA Business Travel Forums, and ATM Travel Tech. It also features ATM Buyer Networking and a series of country forums.

https://www.wtm.com/arabian-travel-week/en-gb.html

About RX

RX is a global leader in events and exhibitions, leveraging industry expertise, data, and technology to build businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. With a presence in 25 countries across 42 industry sectors, RX hosts approximately 350 events annually. RX is committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX empowers businesses to thrive by leveraging data-driven insights and digital solutions. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, visit www.rxglobal.com.



About RELX

RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. RELX serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs more than 36,000 people over 40% of whom are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York stock exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX. *Note: Current market capitalisation can be found at http://www.relx.com/investors

World Travel Market (WTM) portfolio comprises leading travel events and online portals across four continents. The events are:

WTM London is the world’s most influential travel & tourism event for the global travel community. The show is the ultimate destination for those seeking a macro view of the travel industry and a deeper understanding of the forces shaping it. WTM London is where influential travel leaders, buyers and high-profile travel companies gather to exchange ideas, drive innovation, and accelerate business outcomes.

Next event: 5 to 7 November 2024 at ExCel London.

http://london.wtm.com/

WTM Latin America takes place annually in the city of São Paulo and attracts around 20,000 tourism professionals during the three-day event. The event offers qualified content together with networking and business opportunities. In this its ninth edition – there have been eight face-to-face events along with a 100% virtual one, which was held in 2021 – WTM Latin America continued to focus on effective business generation, and achieved the advance booking of six thousand meetings that were held between buyers, travel agents and exhibitors in 2022.

Next event: 14 to 16 April 2025 – Expo Center Norte, SP, Brazil.

http://latinamerica.wtm.com/

WTM Africa launched in 2014 in Cape Town, South Africa. In 2022, WTM Africa facilitated more than 7 thousand unique pre-scheduled appointments, an increase of more than 7% compared to 2019 and welcomed more than 6 thousand visitors (unaudited), the same number as in 2019.

Next event: 9 to 11 April 2025 – Cape Town International Convention Centre, Cape Town http://africa.wtm.com/

About ATW Connect: Africa Travel Week’s digital arm, is a virtual hub packed to the seams with interesting content, industry news and insights, and the opportunity to hear from experts on a variety of topics in our new monthly webinar series. All with the aim to keep all of us in the travel and tourism industry connected. ATW Connect focuses on inbound and outbound markets for general leisure tourism, luxury travel and the MICE/business travel sector as well as travel technology.

https://atwconnect.com/

WTM Global Hub, is the WTM Portfolio online portal created to connect and support travel industry professionals around the world. The resource hub offers the latest guidance and knowledge to help exhibitors, buyers and others in the travel industry face the challenges of the global coronavirus pandemic. WTM Portfolio is tapping into its global network of experts to create content for the hub. https://hub.wtm.com/

Media contact:

TRINA QUINTANA

Account Manager

Indigo Icon Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E-mail: trina.quintana@shamalcomms.com

Website: www.shamalcomms.com

A member of the ECCO Communications Network