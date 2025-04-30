A strategic move following the recent establishment of global headquarters in Hong Kong, reaffirming its commitment to advancing global web3 and AI development

Dubai and Hong Kong – Ant Digital Technologies, a pioneer in emerging technologies, hosts the inaugural RWA REAL UP Dubai Summit 2025 in Dubai today, gathering more than 500 industry leaders, financial institutions, blockchain pioneers, and regulators to explore revolutionary innovations that will shape the future of fintech. With the recent establishment of its global headquarters in Hong Kong, Ant Digital Technologies is rapidly advancing its international expansion by selecting Dubai as a strategic gateway to unlock opportunities in the Middle East market. This strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to global Web3 and Artificial intelligence (AI) development, while recognising the UAE’s rapid embrace of emerging technologies.

The event highlighted the transformative potential of cutting-edge technologies and how AI and Web3 are empowering the future of finance. In particular, discussions centred around blockchain's role in revolutionising finance through tokenisation, unlocking hidden value within Real-World Assets (RWA). Through digital fractional ownership, this transformative approach democratises access to traditionally high-value assets. These advancements mark a significant evolution, offering solutions to liquidity constraints, optimizing transactions, and reducing reliance on intermediaries.

Pioneer tech for the global audience

During the event, Ant Digital Technologies announced the release of Jovay, a Layer 2 blockchain solution tailored for RWA fund transactions, showcasing trusted execution and exceptional performance capabilities with a throughput of 100,000 transactions per second and an impressive 100-millisecond on-chain response time. This cutting-edge platform can seamlessly integrate with Layer 1 blockchains, enhancing their performance and scalability. As a key component of the company’s "Dual Chains and One Bridge" solution alongside AntChain-based asset chains and AntChain Bridge solutions, Jovay is set to play a pivotal role in transforming trillions of RWAs into tradable digital assets globally, thereby enhancing global liquidity and streamlining the trading of physical assets on the blockchain.

Meanwhile, Ant Digital Technologies is pushing the boundaries of innovation with its work on AI-driven Web3 advancements. The recent launch of the AI-powered DeTerministic Virtual Machine (DTVM) Stack introduces a new standard in smart contract performance optimisation through the integration of multi-language SDKs a core execution engine, and the AI toolkit SmartCogent. Driven by Large Language Models (LLMs) and specialised AI agents, the DTVM Stack automates the smart contract lifecycle, delivering up to 30 times more efficient execution than traditional methods. With seamless compatibility with the Ethereum ecosystem, this platform is set to revolutionise Web3 development across multiple platforms, represents a significant advancement in addressing blockchain performance, deterministic execution, and ecosystem interoperability challenges. The DTVM Stack has been open-sourced under the Apache License 2.0, allowing developers worldwide access to the complete codebase and documentation via GitHub.

Zhuoqun Bian, President of Blockchain Business at Ant Digital Technologies, said, “We have been enthusiastic about the transformative power of blockchain technology across the finance industry and beyond. Leveraging years of expertise in blockchain, IoT, and AI research and development, we look forward to collaborating with global partners to unleash the full potential of real-world assets and propel innovation on a global scale.”

Dual-hub Synergy between Dubai and Hong Kong

Earlier this month, Ant Digital Technologies has chosen Hong Kong for its international headquarters to step up the overseas expansion of its blockchain and AI technologies amid a global technology frenzy. The Summit in Dubai strategically follows the establishment of its headquarters in Hong Kong – Both cities are known for their transparent and forward-thinking regulatory frameworks that actively support digital assets. In particular, Dubai’s pioneering regulatory environment, particularly regarding tokenised securities, has positioned the region as a frontrunner in blockchain innovation, creating new avenues for various industries. Additionally, sophisticated investor communities in both cities, including family offices, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional investors, are receptive to explore alternative assets such as digital assets. Serving as pivotal hubs between the key markets of the Middle East and Asia, Dubai and Hong Kong facilitate round-the-clock market operations.

Moreover, the Middle East, situated in the "solar belt," stands as a prime locale for unlocking opportunities from renewable energy. Renewable energy assets, such as solar panels and battery-swapping stations, can be converted into tradable on-chain digital tokens. This innovative approach not only introduces fresh financing channels for renewable energy enterprises but also unlock alternative investment channels for global investors to engage in borderless, round-the-clock green investments. By democratising access to green financing, diverse investors can participate in the transition towards a greener future, fostering a more inclusive and liquid market for sustainable assets. In fact, Ant Digital Technologies, has facilitated transactions for 14 million new energy devices on-chain through the tokenisation of green energy assets, setting a global standard and exemplifying how green assets can unlock significant investment opportunities.

Dr. Zhao Wenbiao, CEO of Ant Digital Technologies, shared: “At Ant Digital Technologies, we harness cutting-edge technology to empower diverse industries worldwide. Dubai and Hong Kong are both hubs of sustainable finance. Dubai provides an ideal platform to showcase our latest solutions and engage with a diverse audience seeking innovation in the blockchain and AI space. We're positioning Ant Digital Technologies as the digital bridge linking Middle East energy transition opportunities to Asia's markets. By integrating top-tier blockchain solutions into the energy RWA ecosystems of these regions, we aim to cultivate a 'dual-hub synergy' between Hong Kong and Dubai, propelling the global shift towards a digital economy.”

With a solid foundation in Hong Kong and a strategic foothold in Dubai, Ant Digital Technologies is poised to revolutionise the management and trading of real-world assets. At the intersection of Asia and the Middle East, the company's dedication to technological advancements is paving the way for a more interconnected and efficient economy. Looking ahead, Ant Digital Technologies is set to expand its global footprint, driving innovation and advancing technology development on a global scale.

About Ant Digital Technologies

Ant Digital Technologies is Ant Group's digital technology subsidiary. Ant Digital Technologies continues to promote the development and application of digital technologies, introducing leading products like ZOLOZ, mPaaS and ZAN based on its expertise in AI, privacy computing, and security technology. Ant Digital Technologies is committed to working with partners across different industries to support small and medium-sized financial institutions in their digital transformation, enable SMEs in the service industry to operate digitally, and facilitate digital collaboration across industries. Revenue from Ant Digital Technologies' international business operation increased by 300% in 2023. Ant Digital Technologies established its international headquarters in Hong Kong in April 2025.

As part of its core business, Ant Digital Technologies is actively exploring green energy RWA (Real World Assets) through Hong Kong Monetary Authority's Project Ensemble, focusing on assets like EV charging stations, distributed photovoltaic systems, and battery swapping infrastructure for two-wheelers.