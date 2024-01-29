Dubai, UAE: The sixteenth edition of IREX 2024 will be held from 2nd to 3rd February, 2024 at Taj Dubai, Business Bay. The show is a unique platform that offers various options and prospects of international real estate investments, residency & citizenship by investment programs across the world to Dubai investors.

IREX presents investment avenues for high net worth and wealthy individuals who intend to invest in international real estate and premium luxury properties. IREX 2024 Dubai will have participation of leading international real estate developers and marketing companies and is expected to draw more than 500 visitors. Companies from Canada, Bahrain, UK, Portugal, Malta, Greece, Cyprus, Australia, Caribbean and EB5 companies from USA that offer real estate investment, residency/citizenship by investment options will be participating in the event.

IREX is a unique platform that offers various options and prospects of citizenship and residency by investment across the world to Dubai Investors. The conclave brings together international real estate companies, immigration and legal consultants, government bodies, real estate developers and other stakeholders under one roof. It will be a two-day event that will give an opportunity to investors to interact with real estate and immigration experts and attend the conference on immigration by investment.

The conference will cover various aspects, prospects & opportunities of real estate and immigration by investment with individual country presentations addressed by real estate developers and immigration experts and lawyers from leading international companies specialised in the field. This conference will focus mainly on the global investment opportunities along with various financial and legal implications associated with attaining second residency/citizenship. A special panel discussion on the ‘EB5 Investor Visa Program’ of the US government will be held by EB5 Experts on the growing popularity of the program. A panel on ‘Trending Immigration by Investment options across the globe’ will also be held, with experts from each country talking about their respective projects and programs.

According to the publication ‘Investment Migration Insider’ the world investment immigration market is growing at an annual rate of 23% and if the trend continues it would reach USD 100 billion in revenue by 2025.

The main sponsors of this show are U.S. Immigration Fund, USA; CMB Regional Centers, USA; Grnata Real Estate Bahrain, EB5 Capital, USA; Berkeley Group, UK; Green Properties, Greece; Golden Gate Global, USA EB5 and CSL ANU LTD; Caribbean Concierge. Other participants include First Pathway Partners, USA; Pafilia Property Developers, Cyprus & Greece; Hayman-Woodard, UK, USA E2 & Portugal; VTR Investments, Greece; AGG Luxury Homes, Cyprus, Karitzis Legal, Cyprus & Greece; US Regional Center Group, USA and many others.

The two-day event will showcase unique investment options in London. “The Berkeley Group, has been delivering exceptional London properties since its inception in 1976. We are one of the UK’s leading and most respected property developers, renowned for setting outstanding standards of quality and design and creating thriving communities where people aspire to live. We are looking forward to the opportunity presented by IREX to showcase our exceptional London homes and establish new relationships across the UAE,” says Aimee Barnett, Business Development Manager, Berkeley Group, UK.

GREEN Properties will also be present at the show showcasing investment options to obtain Greek Golden Visa. “GREEN Properties, the leading design and construction company in Greece, specializes in eco-friendly, green, and smart home solutions. The company is renowned for A+ energy efficiency, minimalistic design, and premium quality at exceptional prices. Now, extending its expertise to Dubai, the company introduces unique real estate opportunities. Investors will not only gain access to high-quality constructions but also the chance to obtain the Greek Golden Visa,” says Christos Davaris, Head of Business Development, GREEN Properties, Greece.

Worldwide, demand for immigration by investment is on a strong growth path over the last few years. Covid-19 has given further impetus to the steadily growing appeal of investment migration. The key reasons why HNIs look for international investment and second residency/citizenship is to diversify wealth and have access to global investment and operations besides tax benefits and visa free travel. Investment in a second passport also gives the investors access to career, educational, and lifestyle opportunities on a global scale, for investors and their families.

“Grnata has been able to lead Golden Gate project which is the tallest residential tower in Bahrain, offering deserving homebuyers and investors their privileged residences within a thriving waterfront neighborhood. Investors will gain an intense value for money within the project to Live, invest, lease, freehold ownership, golden residency, minimum down payment and long-term payment plan,” says Zuhair Aldallal, Public Relationships Manager, Grnata Group, Bahrain.

CSL Anu Ltd in partnership with Caribbean Concierge is showcasing Caribbean CBI programs at IREX Dubai. With over 5 years of experience in the industry, along with many success stories of clients in Europe and Dubai, CSL Anu is a leader in the immigration by investment industry. “Beyond connecting investors with Caribbean CBI opportunities our commitment stands out in details. We redefine service with a comprehensive post investment package, offering seamless transitions into your new citizenship status. From police certificates to business registration, passport renewals to residential/business addresses, we’re your partners in every step,” says Julia Herbert, Managing Director, CSL Anu Ltd, Antigua & Barbuda.

IREX is organized by GMN Events Pvt. Ltd, which is part of an international media company that represents several media and exhibition brands and organizes road shows and events for its clients. IREX is a unique b2c show with a track record of fifteen successful shows since 2015 in India and UAE.

