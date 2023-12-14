His Excellency, Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al-Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, inaugurated the 26th session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Tourism, today at Doha Sheraton, in the presence of a group of Arab ministers.

During his opening speech, His Excellency Mr. Saad, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, emphasized that the ministerial meeting is taking place this year while hearts bleed for our brothers in occupied Palestine who are facing war crimes.

HE. Mr. Saad bin Ali Al-Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism, stated that Qatar has become a distinctive tourist destination with a rich record in hosting and organizing major international events and championships. The number of tourists this year has exceeded 3 million visitors from all over the world.

